Kinemagic Announces Stratus--Powered By Kinemagic

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinemagic, the software pioneer creating evolutionary AR and VR experiences for heavy industrial companies, announced today the launch of Stratus--Powered by Kinemagic. This new automated software program allows users to save time and money by identifying more design flaws before construction begins.

"Stratus offers multi-user, collaborative design review in our digital twins, providing ground-breaking insights into massive facility projects," said Brian Lozes, CEO and founder. "This software is also the next level in training and facilities experience, so operators are proficient before they ever confront real-life challenges."

Stratus reveals the future of industrial design through VR 'walkthroughs' from the command center of the operator's desk. Product features allow users to:

Bring CAD models into the immersive space with one click,

Collaborate real-time with colleagues around the world,

Import meta data directly from CAD designs, and

Drop notes and take measurements.

Stratus users also will see considerable cost savings. For example, on a $5MM year-long project, a one-time conversion of CAD-to-digital twin creates ROI of ~$300k. With Stratus, companies can run unlimited conversions—even daily—so their digital twins incorporate every new design element. The increased ROI on these unlimited conversions is too great to even be measured.

The technological advancements Stratus offers, coupled with the significant cost and time savings over earlier software solutions will open doors for many more heavy industrial companies to employ digital twins and improve their design and training processes.

About Kinemagic:

Kinemagic, founded in 2017, creates evolutionary software programs for AR and VR experiences for heavy industrial companies and EPCs. Customers use our tools to quickly understand their CAD designs using our AR and VR technology platforms. Offering multi-user, collaborative design review in our digital twins, Kinemagic provides ground-breaking insights into your projects. We also offer training modules and facilities experiences, all created in response to ongoing customer demand. Using our automated service Kinemagic customers are drastically reducing time in creating VR experiences, cutting costs on custom solutions and eliminating expensive or dangerous design flaws before construction begins. For more information visit us at Kinemagic.com or call us at 1-833/XRMAGIC (1-833/976-2442). Be sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Kinemagic

