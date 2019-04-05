KinerjaPay Welcomes Angela Wong as Its New Chief Corporate Strategist

NEW YORK and JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KinerjaPay Corp. (OTCQB: KPAY) (the Company) today extended its warm welcome to Ms. Angela R. Wong as its new Chief Corporate Strategist. The Company strongly believes that this unparalleled appointment of Ms. Wong to its core Management team will help transform the Company into World class business structure.

Ms. Wong is a seasoned and professional financial advisor, legal practitioner, ‎business woman, as well as a one-of-a-kind investment strategist. With her almost two and a half decades of diverse professional experience in the field, Ms. Wong has consistently demonstrated her vision, passion and diligence necessary to be successful in the business world.

Over the past decade, she has helped structure several funds both close-ended and on global‎ scale for Impact Investments, Agriculture, Real Estate, Infrastructure and Winery. Recently, Ms. Wong also represented multiple Centennial Million category families within Asia region in Corporate and personal succession and wealth planning, which has led her reputation to burgeon into extreme value of her already-distinguished career. Ms. Wong is also an active collaborator with a leading legal office for Malta corporate listings and other corporate commercial collaboration for investment with families from China, India, Africa, European and Middle East. Ms. Angela also focused on asset and wealth management, capital markets and securities laws. Her previous experiences showed her practices at Allen & Gledhill, Arfat Selvam & Gunasingham (ASG Corporation), Tan Kok Quan Partnership, Deutsche Bank AG and the French law firm of Cotty Vivant Marchisia and Lauzeral in capital market and wealth management field.

The Company's Chairman & CEO, Mr. Edwin W. Ng, commented about this breakthrough appointment saying, "We couldn't be more thrilled to have such as esteemed individual such as Ms. Angela Wong to be our Chief Corporate Strategist. I believe that good organization is built by good individuals, not just by ‎a single man. With Ms. Angela by our side, the sky is our limit, meaning many doors will be opened for us to explore to our wildest imagination. However, my role is to keep everything as rooted as possible to the ground, making sure that the business of KinerjaPay remains strong and growing. We are extremely proud and happy to welcome Ms. Angela to KPAY family."

When asked about her appointment as KinerjaPay Corp Chief Corporate Strategist, Ms. Wong commented that, "KinerjaPay Corp is at its most exciting period in its growth journey as it steps up its game to expand and poised itself into Asia Pacific & European market. With KinerjaPay's presence in Europe and Asia Pacific, an insurgence of corporate commercial collaboration counterparts and investors will see huge potential for the value of KinerjaPay Corp to exponentially soar. I am thrilled to be working with Edwin at its helm and his very dynamic team at KinerjaPay. It is a privilege to be contributing to Edwin and his team at KinerjaPay Corp as it stakes its presence to be the next online phenomenon to watch."

About KinerjaPay

KinerjaPay enables consumers to "Pay, Play and Buy" through its secure web portal and mobile applications. Based in Indonesia, the Company provides easy and convenient payment solution while shopping online at its marketplace platform. With its current omni-channel platform, users can perform various payment services such as credit card bill payment, utility, phone bill, healthcare insurance and direct transfer to anyone at their convenience. KinerjaPay is also planning to launch other eCommerce verticals such as travel market, delivery services, and online gaming in the near future. The Company's services are available through its mobile applications and on its website at www.kinerjapay.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, about KPAY's expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, its product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects. In addition, from time to time, KPAY or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should" or "anticipate" or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made by KPAY with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of KPAY's authorized executive officers. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause KPAY's actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause KPAY 's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors summarized in KPAY 's filings with the SEC. In addition, KPAY operates in an industry sector where securities values are highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond its control. KPAY does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please see the risk factors associated with an investment in our securities which are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on April 20, 2018 and most recently in our Registration Statement on Form S-1/A filed with the SEC on December 21, 2018, pursuant to which we are offering 300,000 Shares of 11% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock at $25.00 Per Share.

For more information, please visit our website http://www.kinerjapay.co

