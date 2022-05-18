Kineta Presenting in Multiple Sessions at the Preclinical Immuno-oncology Online 2022

SEATTLE, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology, announced today its participation at Preclinical Immuno-oncology Online 2022. Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD, EVP Research and Development at Kineta, will make a presentation on "Human Knock-In Mice For Selecting Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors" and participate in a panel discussion on "The Future of In Vivo Models" at the virtual symposium to be held on May 18, 2022.

As part of his presentation, Dr Guillaudeux will discuss key technology and advantages of Kineta's proprietary PiiONEER™ platform. The company's immuno-oncology platform was designed for the discovery and development of first or best-in-class immunotherapies that address the major challenges with cancer resistance to current therapies. Kineta has developed novel, innate immuno-oncology antibody therapeutics targeting VISTA and CD27.

"I am thrilled to participate in this symposium and discuss Kineta's immuno-oncology focused PiiONEER™ platform," said Dr. Guillaudeux. "Kineta's specialized in vivo preclinical models are used to characterize a therapeutic antibody's anti-cancer efficacy, pharmacokinetics, receptor occupancy and biomarkers and are key development technologies in our innovative platform."

Kineta has developed monoclonal antibody programs targeting VISTA and CD27 through the PiiONEER™ platform. KVA12.1 is a potential best-in-class VISTA blocking immunotherapy. It is a fully human engineered IgG1 monoclonal antibody that was designed to bind to VISTA through a unique epitope. In preclinical models, KVA12.1 demonstrates strong single agent efficacy in cold tumors and complementary efficacy when dosed in combination with other checkpoint inhibitors (CPI's). It is well-tolerated with no change IL6 and TNFα levels responsible for cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in preclinical toxicology studies. KVA12.1 is being developed as an intravenous infusion for patients with advanced solid tumors. Kineta plans to initiate Phase 1 clinical studies in Q4 2022. Kineta is also developing an anti-CD27 agonist monoclonal antibody for patients with solid and hematologic tumors. Kineta is in the final stage of lead selection and plans to nominate a clinical candidate in Q2 2022.

Preclinical Immuno-oncology Online 2022 is a virtual conference that assembles a wide range of senior leaders from leading healthcare, biotech, pharma and research institutions. The conference delves into the challenges and opportunities in innovative approaches to preclinical drug development with a goal to achieve translational success.

Presentation Details

Title: The Future Of In Vivo Models

Presenter: Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD

Session Type: Panel discussion

Session Time: May 18, 2022 7:40AM – 8:10AM Pacific Time

Title: Human Knock-In Mice For Selecting Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Presenter: Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD

Session Type: Virtual presentation

Session Time: May 18, 2022 8:30AM – 9:00AM Pacific Time

Kineta is a clinical stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop next generation immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. We have leveraged our expertise in innate immunity to develop first or best-in-class immunotherapies that address the major challenges with current cancer therapy.

