Kineta Presents New Preclinical Data at the 2020 SITC Annual Meeting on its VISTA Antagonist Antibodies

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology and neuroscience, announced today the presentation of new preclinical data on its VISTA antagonist antibodies at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting, taking place November 9-14, 2020. Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD, Senior Vice President Immuno-oncology at Kineta, will present a poster on the new preclinical data on the company's fully human anti-VISTA antibodies.

"VISTA is a novel immuno-oncology checkpoint that works against myeloid cells, which are a key driver of the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment," said Thierry Guillaudeux. "I am excited to present these new data on Kineta's fully human lead antibodies that have demonstrated strong potency and binding against VISTA and offer the potential to become an effective immunotherapy for patients with cancer."

VISTA is a key driver of the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME) and is overexpressed on myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSC) and regulatory T cells (Tregs). It is a critical myeloid cell immune-checkpoint, and VISTA blockade can reprogram suppressive myeloid cells and reactivate antitumor immune function. Blocking VISTA activates an immune cell cascade that increases T cell effector functions to drive an efficient anti-tumor response. Preclinical studies have demonstrated single agent anti-VISTA activity but also demonstrate that targeting VISTA in combination with PD-1, PD-L1 or CTLA-4 can significantly improve the efficacy of those checkpoint inhibitors.

Presentation Details:

Poster Title: Highly Potent Fully Human anti-VISTA Antibodies: A New Target

Checkpoint Inhibitor against Immunosuppressive Myeloid Cells Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 12, from 4:50-5:20 p.m. EST and

Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1:00-1:30 p.m. EST Presenter: Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD

Kineta, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company committed to developing disruptive life science technologies that address unmet patient needs. We have leveraged our expertise in immunology and innate immunity to advance a focused pipeline of investigational drugs in oncology, neuroscience and biodefense. We actively collaborate with a broad array of private, government and industry partners to advance our innovative products. For more information on Kineta visit our website, www.kinetabio.com , follow us on Twitter at @kinetabio, LinkedIn and Like us on facebook.com/KinetaBio .

NOTICE: This document contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Kineta's and its affiliates' plans for pre-clinical and clinical studies, regulatory filings, investor returns and anticipated drug effects in human subjects. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Kineta's and its subsidiaries' businesses which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation progress of drug development, ability to raise capital to fund drug development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and neither Kineta nor its affiliates undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release.

