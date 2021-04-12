Kineta Presents New Preclinical Data on its Lead VISTA Antagonist Antibody at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021

SEATTLE, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology, announced today the presentation of new preclinical data on its VISTA antagonist antibody at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021. Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD, Senior Vice President Immuno-oncology at Kineta, presented a poster detailing new preclinical data on the company's lead anti-VISTA antibody.

Key results with Kineta's anti-VISTA lead antibody include the following:

Highly specific VISTA binding

Activates monocytes and this activation is NK cell dependent

Reverses MDSC suppression of T cells

Induces strong anti-tumor response as a single agent or in combo-therapies with anti-PD1 in different hard to treat tumor models

"Our lead anti-VISTA antibody has demonstrated exceptional preclinical performance which will enable Kineta to develop a differentiated immunotherapy with a new mechanism of action compared to the current T cell focus immunotherapies," said Shawn Iadonato, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at Kineta. "We are excited to advance IND enabling studies and enter the clinic in early 2022."

VISTA is a key driver of the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME) and is overexpressed on myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSC) and regulatory T cells (Tregs). It is a critical myeloid cell immune-checkpoint, and VISTA blockade can reprogram suppressive myeloid cells and reactivate antitumor immune function. Blocking VISTA activates an immune cell cascade that increases T cell effector functions to drive an efficient anti-tumor response. Preclinical studies have demonstrated single agent anti-VISTA activity but also demonstrate that targeting VISTA in combination with PD-1, PD-L1 or CTLA-4 can significantly improve the efficacy of those checkpoint inhibitors.

Presentation Details:

Title: A fully human anti-vista antibody as a promising therapy against poorly immunogenic tumors Session Type: E-Poster Session Session Title: Immune Checkpoints Poster Number: 1637 Presenter: Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD

