Kineta to Extend Research Collaboration with Genentech to Develop a Novel Non-Opioid

SEATTLE, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta Chronic Pain, LLC, a subsidiary of Kineta, Inc. announced today that the company will extend and expand its research collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. With the extension, Kineta will continue development of α9/α10 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (nAChR) antagonists and will advance KCP506 through Phase 1 clinical trials. Kineta will also receive an undisclosed payment from Genentech to extend the research collaboration.

KCP506 is a first-in-class α9α10 nAChR antagonist in development for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain. Kineta recently received Clinical Trial Application (CTA) approval from the Netherlands to initiate Phase 1 trials of KCP506. A single ascending dose and multiple ascending dose study will be conducted in healthy subjects to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of KCP506 and will commence in Q4 2020.

"Our team is excited that Genentech has committed to extending the research collaboration with Kineta as they have been an extremely collaborative partner," said Kineta CEO Shawn Iadonato. "This is an important step in the development of KCP506 and a tremendous milestone achievement for the company."

Kineta initially established a research collaboration and option agreement with Genentech in April 2018. Under the terms of the agreement, Genentech has an option to license assets developed during the research collaboration. If Genentech exercises its option under the agreement, Genentech will be responsible for further development and commercialization. Additionally, Kineta is eligible to receive development and commercialization milestone payments up to $359 million based on achievement of certain predetermined milestones plus high single to low double-digit royalties on sales of certain products resulting from the collaboration.

KCP506 is a novel α9α10 nAChR antagonist in development for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain. α9α10 nAChR antagonists have demonstrated robust analgesic, anti-neuroinflammatory and neuroprotective effects across multiple preclinical chronic pain models. KCP506 offers the potential for a disease modifying therapy that may slow or halt the progression of chronic pain. KCP506 may potentially be an effective treatment for many types of chronic neuropathic pain including radiculopathy, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and diabetic neuropathy. The global neuropathic pain market was $6.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach to $9.9 billion by 2027. Kineta established a strategic partnership in April 2018 with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. The research collaboration is focused on developing first in class α9α10 nAChR antagonists for the treatment of chronic pain.

Kineta, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company committed to developing disruptive life science technologies that address unmet patient needs. We have leveraged our expertise in immunology to advance a focused pipeline of investigational drugs in oncology, neuroscience and biodefense. We actively collaborate with a broad array of private, government and industry partners to advance our innovative products. For more information on Kineta visit our website, www.kinetabio.com , follow us on Twitter at @kinetabio, LinkedIn and Like us on facebook.com/KinetaBio .

NOTICE: This document contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Kineta's and Kineta Chronic Pain, LLC's (KCP) plans for pre-clinical and clinical studies, regulatory filings, investor returns and anticipated drug effects in human subjects. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Kineta's and KCP's businesses which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation progress of drug development, ability to raise capital to fund drug development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and neither Kineta nor KCP undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release.

