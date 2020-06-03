Kinetic Communications Marketing, LLC Adds Industry Veteran Aaron Woods To Its Team

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 30-years of experience in the petrochemical and healthcare industries, Aaron Woods, APR will bring additional expertise to Metro Detroit-based Crisis and PR firm Kinetic Communications Marketing, LLC.

Woods, as a Senior Counselor, will bring clients' counsel and hands-on support from his background in the scientific research, oil/gas, agriculture, information technology and healthcare industries.

"I've known Aaron for more than 15 years and he's an outstanding communicator. He's been through some of the toughest, prolonged crisis events a PR professional could ever have to address," said Kinetic Communications Marketing Founder and Chief Consultant David J. Roznowski. "I'm excited to have Aaron joining our team of communications professionals."

Roznowski added that he and Woods worked together through several crisis events, including the 2008 crane Collapse at the LyondellBasell Houston refinery that killed four workers and injured seven others.

"All industries and markets require communication professionals with significant depth in issues and crisis management to provide executives with informed counsel regarding engagement with impacted stakeholders," said Roznowski. "Emerging issues, global trade and even the COVID-19 Pandemic require organizations to examine internal policies to align with stakeholder needs and social values."

Woods earned a Master of Science in Communications Management from Syracuse University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from the University of Texas at Arlington. Most recently he was a Director of Corporate Communications at the Good Samaritan Society in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Prior to that position, he served as the Global Operations Communications Leader for DuPont based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Kinetic Communications Marketing, LLC is a Metro-Detroit based national PR Firm that was formed in 2017 by David J. Roznowski, to provide clients with senior counselors to clients. The firm prides itself on providing big agency and corporate experience to clients, but with a cost-effective, personal, attentive approach. It's team of professionals come from major corporations and PR firms such as General Motors, BP North America, DuPont, Edelman and Weber Shandwick. For more information visit www.kinetic-llc.com

SOURCE Kinetic Communications Marketing, LLC

Related Links

http://www.kinetic-llc.com

