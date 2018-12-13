Kinetics, Inc. Recognized for National Sales Excellence

Of all offices throughout the country that were competing in the same campaign, Kinetics, Inc. was deemed most productive and effective. Led by Executive Director Corey Capone , the company followed up its first-ever award in Q2 by repeating for Q3.

"This recognition is especially gratifying, because it's natural to relax a bit after enjoying some success," said Capone. "Our team is relentless, and it pleases me to no end to see the enthusiasm that is taking hold as we continue to perfect our methods for achieving results on behalf of the client."

Placing an emphasis on forging personalized relationships based on face-to-face contact, Kinetics, Inc. serves companies in multiple industries while acquiring new clients and growing market share. The company promotes a fun, energetic, and competitive workplace, with a strong emphasis on shaping leaders of tomorrow. Placing a high value on initiative, integrity, and teamwork, Kinetics, Inc. believes in merit-based advancement.

