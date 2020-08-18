Kinetiq Names Chief Product & Technology Officer to Growing Leadership Team

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetiq, the world's first TV intelligence platform to unite paid, earned and owned media, has named Rishit Shah as chief product and technology officer (CPTO) to lead product strategy and technological advancements for the growing company. In this new role, Shah is responsible for designing and implementing a product roadmap to accelerate Kinetiq's platform innovation and align product strategy with customer needs.

"Rishit is an important addition to the Kinetiq leadership team and we look forward to working with him to chart a path forward for the company," said Kevin Kohn, CEO, Kinetiq. "With his strong technical and product background, there's no doubt Rishit will play an instrumental role in evolving our product strategy and dramatically scale our platform as we continue to build out a truly unique TV intelligence platform that provides unparalleled insights into paid, owned and earned media."

Shah brings deep technical roots and extensive data platform development experience to his new role. Prior to joining Kinetiq, Shah held executive product and technology positions at 7Park Data and Lotame, and launched digital products for The Washington Post. Shah earned an MBA from Georgetown's McDonough School of Business.

"I am thrilled to join Kinetiq at such a pivotal moment in the company's growth," said Shah. "I have a vision, one shared by the rest of Kinetiq's leadership team, of building a truly scalable AI & ML platform that extracts deep artifacts from video files to unite paid and owned media for ads, sponsorships and brand mentions in a way the market has not yet seen."

Formed in 2019 as part of a merger with iQ Media and 4C's Teletrax, Kinetiq began expanding its leadership team with the addition of John Zelenka, chief revenue officer, and Doug Pollack, vice president of business development in December and announced a partnership with Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point in February.

About Kinetiq

Kinetiq, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, pushes the boundaries of TV intelligence with the first and only unified, global platform to measure the complete spectrum of paid, earned and owned TV media with the speed and precision of digital. The Kinetiq platform empowers marketers, technology partners and content owners with TV audience metrics and analytics in real-time, providing the critical data and transparency needed to make informed decisions. Formed in 2019 with the merger of iQ Media and 4C's Teletrax, Kinetiq is trusted by leading brands, agencies, broadcasters and ISVs, including Mercedes-Benz, Uber, Fox Broadcasting Company and Google. Visit www.kinetiq.tv to learn more.

