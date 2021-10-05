King & Spalding Bolsters International Arbitration Team With Addition of Érica Franzetti

Franzetti's practice focuses on international commercial and investor-state arbitration matters across several industry sectors, including energy and natural resources, life sciences, financial services, hospitality and information technology. She has experience advising clients in a variety of jurisdictions including the U.S., Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Guinea, Croatia, Hungary and the Philippines. She joins from Dechert.

"Érica is an accomplished international arbitration practitioner and her addition adds significant depth to our team," said Andy Bayman, Chair of the firm's Trial & Global Disputes Practice. "In particular, her extensive work in Latin America will augment the firm's ability to serve clients in that region and U.S. companies who do business there."

Franzetti has extensive experience advising clients in cases under multiple procedural rules, including the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the International Centre for Dispute Resolution (ICDR) and the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) arbitral rules. She is recognized in the international arbitration category as "Up and Coming" in Chambers USA 2021 and for her "Foreign Expertise in Brazil" in Chambers Global 2021. Franzetti is also recommended in Legal 500 United States. Prior to practicing international arbitration, she practiced law at a leading Brazil-based law firm, where she represented clients in complex commercial litigation proceedings before the Brazilian courts. Franzetti received her Bachelor of Laws from University of São Paulo Law School and her LLM from Georgetown University. She is fluent in Portuguese (her native language), Spanish and English.

"The incredible reputation of the King & Spalding international arbitration team was what drew me to this firm," Franzetti said. "It's culture and momentum the past ten years were also huge attractors. I have witnessed this firsthand because I have previously worked with and opposite members of the K&S team. I'm thrilled to partner with my new K&S colleagues."

