King & Spalding Broadens Construction and International Arbitration Bench With Addition of Stephen O'Neal

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding today announced that Stephen O'Neal has joined the firm's construction disputes and international arbitration practice as a partner in the San Francisco office. O'Neal's practice focuses on litigating and arbitrating complex construction disputes around the world, in diverse industry sectors, including energy and infrastructure.

"Steve is one of the top lawyers litigating large construction disputes worldwide, and has a wealth of experience, contacts and recognition in this area," said Mike Stenglein, leader of the firm's Construction & Engineering Disputes team. "He'll be a huge asset to our construction disputes and international arbitration teams across the firm."

Ed Kehoe, head of King & Spalding's international arbitration team, added, "We have made a strategic decision to invest further in construction arbitration across the globe, and Steve is as prominent as it gets in that space. We're delighted to have him with us."

O'Neal, who joins from Jones Day, has represented clients in the United States and international arbitration proceedings, and in courts around the world. He is ranked by Chambers and Legal 500, which named him a Leading Lawyer in the area of Construction. O'Neal obtained his undergraduate degree at UCLA and his JD from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law.

"We're thrilled that Steve who has a stellar reputation will be joining us," said Charles Correll, managing partner of the firm's San Francisco office. "Our clients will be in great hands when it comes to their thorniest construction project disputes."

"I've known and appreciated King & Spalding for a long time as a formidable competitor in the international construction and arbitration world, and I've also been impressed by its California growth," O'Neal said. "I'm particularly excited to be part of the firm's clear strategy to be best in class at the intersection of construction and international arbitration."

