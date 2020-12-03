King & Spalding Elects 16 New Partners and Promotes Five Counsel Across Nine Cities

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding announced today that it has named 16 new partners. The partner elections span eight locations (Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, London, Los Angeles, New York, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C.).

"This new class of partners embodies King & Spalding's growth strategy through their investment in their clients and the firm," said Robert D. Hays, Jr., chairman of King & Spalding. "These partners' demonstrated ability to be leaders within the firm and beyond, especially in the last year, has been impressive and inspiring."

The following lawyers will be partners effective Jan. 1, 2021:

John Anderson ( Atlanta ) represents strategic and financial clients in a wide variety of complex business transactions, including acquisitions, divestitures, carveouts and joint ventures.

( ) represents strategic and financial clients in a wide variety of complex business transactions, including acquisitions, divestitures, carveouts and joint ventures. Jeremy Bylund ( Washington, D.C. ) focuses on appeals, dispositive motions, legal issues, and legal strategy and has first-chaired more than sixty appellate wins in Federal Courts of Appeals across the country.

( ) focuses on appeals, dispositive motions, legal issues, and legal strategy and has first-chaired more than sixty appellate wins in Federal Courts of Appeals across the country. Ayesha Chatterjee ( New York ) specializes in finance and lending transactions, representing both lenders and borrowers, including private credit funds, private equity sponsors, institutional investors and public and private issuers.

( ) specializes in finance and lending transactions, representing both lenders and borrowers, including private credit funds, private equity sponsors, institutional investors and public and private issuers. Britton Davis ( Denver ) focuses on high-stakes patent and trade secret disputes involving complex technologies in US district court, the International Trade Commission, and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

( ) focuses on high-stakes patent and trade secret disputes involving complex technologies in US district court, the International Trade Commission, and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Brian Eutermoser ( Denver ) specializes in patent disputes and other complex litigation in state and federal courts and before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

( ) specializes in patent disputes and other complex litigation in state and federal courts and before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Richard Fields ( New York ) advises public company boards of directors, C-suite executives, and in-house counsel on issues related to corporate governance, board leadership, and stakeholder engagement.

( ) advises public company boards of directors, C-suite executives, and in-house counsel on issues related to corporate governance, board leadership, and stakeholder engagement. Michael R. Handler ( New York ) specializes in representing lenders, bondholders, ad hoc committees, agents, and borrowers in connection with commercial workout and restructuring matters, as well as other special situations such as distressed amendments, M&A and other corporate transactions.

( ) specializes in representing lenders, bondholders, ad hoc committees, agents, and borrowers in connection with commercial workout and restructuring matters, as well as other special situations such as distressed amendments, M&A and other corporate transactions. Matthew Hanson ( Washington, D.C. ) represents companies and individuals in investigations conducted by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Department of Justice, Congress, and other federal and state regulators, with a focus on financial services, tech, and cryptocurrencies.

( ) represents companies and individuals in investigations conducted by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Department of Justice, Congress, and other federal and state regulators, with a focus on financial services, tech, and cryptocurrencies. Daniel Kahan ( Northern Virginia ) represents companies, entrepreneurs and investors in venture capital and private equity investments, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, debt and equity offerings and corporate governance matters.

( ) represents companies, entrepreneurs and investors in venture capital and private equity investments, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, debt and equity offerings and corporate governance matters. Vinay Kohli ( Los Angeles ) represents healthcare industry clients, including hospital systems, specialty-physician groups, skilled-nursing facilities and other post-acute care providers.

( ) represents healthcare industry clients, including hospital systems, specialty-physician groups, skilled-nursing facilities and other post-acute care providers. Evan Palenschat ( Chicago ) specializes in complex financing transactions and his clients include financial institutions, private credit groups, alternative lending institutions, private equity groups and hedge funds, as well as public and private companies.

( ) specializes in complex financing transactions and his clients include financial institutions, private credit groups, alternative lending institutions, private equity groups and hedge funds, as well as public and private companies. Tristan Pelham Webb ( Denver ) represents foreign and domestic private equity and strategic sponsors, investors and lenders in all aspects of the development, construction, financing and acquisition of major energy, power and infrastructure projects.

( ) represents foreign and domestic private equity and strategic sponsors, investors and lenders in all aspects of the development, construction, financing and acquisition of major energy, power and infrastructure projects. Jessica Ringel ( Washington, D.C. ) counsels medical device and pharmaceutical firms on compliance with FDA regulatory requirements, both pre- and post-market, and advises manufacturers, private equity firms, and lenders on FDA regulatory aspects of life sciences transactions.

( ) counsels medical device and pharmaceutical firms on compliance with FDA regulatory requirements, both pre- and post-market, and advises manufacturers, private equity firms, and lenders on FDA regulatory aspects of life sciences transactions. Andrea Stauber ( London ) focuses principally on complex international commercial arbitration, with an emphasis on construction and engineering disputes in the energy, oil & gas, mining and infrastructure sectors particularly across Africa , the Middle East , Asia and Australia .

( ) focuses principally on complex international commercial arbitration, with an emphasis on construction and engineering disputes in the energy, oil & gas, mining and infrastructure sectors particularly across , the , and . Charlene Sun ( New York ) represents clients in international arbitration and cross-border litigation disputes specializing in the enforcement of foreign arbitral awards and judgments.

( ) represents clients in international arbitration and cross-border litigation disputes specializing in the enforcement of foreign arbitral awards and judgments. Patrick Togni ( Washington, D.C. ) counsels clients in a variety of customs and international trade matters, including government investigations and audits, internal customs compliance assessments, transactional due diligence, legislative and policy matters, and day-to-day interactions with customs officials and other regulatory agencies.

Counsel

The following lawyers have been promoted to counsel. They represent three offices (New York, Singapore, and Washington, D.C.), and have made significant contributions to clients and the firm.

Jonathan Henry ( Washington, D.C. ) focuses on an array of trial and regulatory matters, with an emphasis on products liability litigation, data breach litigation, and defending large accounting firms and their professionals in trustee and receivership litigation, arbitrations and regulatory investigations.

( ) focuses on an array of trial and regulatory matters, with an emphasis on products liability litigation, data breach litigation, and defending large accounting firms and their professionals in trustee and receivership litigation, arbitrations and regulatory investigations. Taylor Lankford ( Washington, D.C. ) specializes in insurance recovery and complex civil litigation involving a broad range of constitutional, statutory and common law issues.

( ) specializes in insurance recovery and complex civil litigation involving a broad range of constitutional, statutory and common law issues. Kevin Lim ( Singapore ) represents clients in complex international arbitrations, with a focus on energy, construction, and investment treaty disputes in Asia and regularly sits as an arbitrator.

( ) represents clients in complex international arbitrations, with a focus on energy, construction, and investment treaty disputes in and regularly sits as an arbitrator. Nicole Pereira ( New York ) represents clients facing government and regulatory enforcement actions, internal investigations, and related complex civil and criminal litigation.

( ) represents clients facing government and regulatory enforcement actions, internal investigations, and related complex civil and criminal litigation. Jennifer Schramm ( New York ) counsels clients facing complex, high-stakes mass tort and class action litigation with an emphasis on the safety, automotive, and consumer products industries.

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with more than 1,200 lawyers in 22 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com .

SOURCE K&S

Related Links

www.kslaw.com

