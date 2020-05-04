King & Spalding Hires USTR Chief of Staff Jamieson Greer As International Trade Partner

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding has added Jamieson Greer, most recently the Chief of Staff to the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), as a partner in its International Trade team in Washington, D.C.

Greer has been USTR Chief of Staff since May 2017. In that position, he has worked very closely with the USTR and senior White House officials on developing and implementing trade policy, including negotiations on the new Phase One trade deal with China and the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. He also played a key role for USTR in the legislative reform of U.S. foreign investment reviews and implementation of the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act by CFIUS. Prior to his time at USTR, Greer was in the private sector, working on international trade litigation, compliance, and policy at Skadden and Kirkland & Ellis.

"Jamieson has exceptional experience working alongside senior officials on the most critical international trade issues of the day, providing him an invaluable perspective on the inner workings of global trade relations and how they impact business," said Wick Sollers, head of the firm's Government Matters practice. "Jamieson has been actively involved in numerous policy decisions at USTR and throughout the Administration, and this experience combined with his time in private practice will offer our clients unique insights and solutions for international trade issues."

Before entering private practice, Greer was on active duty in the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General's Corps, where he served as both prosecutor and defense counsel in criminal investigations and courts-martial involving U.S. Air Force personnel. Prior to his military service, he clerked for Judge Irena Pelikanova at the European Court of Justice, General Court. Greer earned his B.A., magna cum laude, from Brigham Young University, his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law and a joint Master in Global Business Law from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and the Université de Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne.

"Our strategy is to continue to grow our substantive and geographic strength by adding leading talent to our existing team in Washington, Brussels, Geneva, and other offices," said Steve Orava, head of the International Trade team. "Jamieson provides additional in-depth expertise and experience, especially in key areas such as trade with China, the EU, and the wider North American region. He can provide invaluable guidance on matters from complex trade remedies litigation to government enforcement of export controls and CFIUS requirements. We are pleased to welcome him to the team."

"King & Spalding's international trade practice has a very strong reputation, boosted by an impressive line-up of former senior officials from governmental and trade bodies," Greer added. "It is a fantastic opportunity to join an exceptional team, including Stephen Vaughn, with whom I worked very closely with when he was USTR General Counsel."

