King & Spalding Launches Global Human Capital & Compliance Practice

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding today announced the launch of its Global Human Capital & Compliance practice to assist with the complex workforce issues facing multinational companies - both in the U.S. and across their global operations. The practice provides a centralized, coordinated approach to strategic, compliance, risk, and management challenges arising in relation to a company's most valuable asset – its human capital.

"Multinational companies operate as coordinated global brands, and not a collection of different individual employers from different countries," said King & Spalding partner Darren Gardner, who heads the Global Human Capital & Compliance practice. "Our team partners with our clients to develop and implement consistent, practical legal solutions to address the business challenges that impact their workforce in the U.S. and across the globe. We understand the premium our clients place on good corporate citizenship. At the same time, we appreciate the commercial realities of operating a global business and help them manage their risk around the world. And, if something goes wrong, we are there to defend them."

King & Spalding's Global Human Capital & Compliance practice is a one-of-a-kind, fully-integrated offering. The team has handled more than 500 multi-jurisdictional workforce strategic, transactional and compliance-related projects, covering 160 countries (including multiple projects involving more than 100 countries at one time). In addition, the practice: provides high- quality global HR compliance support to clients covering material risk management and brand impacting issues (remote work, employee benefits, privacy, safety, diversity and inclusion, etc.); conducts sensitive workplace investigations; and undertakes all aspects of complex employment-related litigation.

"Managing a global workforce has never been more complex or important for our multinational clients," added Robert Hays, chairman of King & Spalding. "Darren is renowned as a preeminent advisor in this rapidly evolving area. Under his leadership, this new practice brings together talent and experience from across King & Spalding to offer clients a coordinated approach to managing their transactional, strategic, regulatory and compliance workplace issues around the world."

