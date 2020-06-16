King & Spalding Opens Northern Virginia Office

MCLEAN, Va., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding announced today the opening of its new Northern Virginia office, which will be the firm's 22nd globally. The Tysons Corner office, together with the 250-lawyer Washington, D.C. office, will continue to provide full-service offerings to technology and aerospace, defense and government services (ADG) clients.

"Serving technology and ADG companies, sponsors, and other investors makes Northern Virginia a logical and important location for the firm," said King & Spalding Chairman Robert D. Hays, Jr. "Given both our investment in the corporate practice and the growth in the national security arena, our Tysons Corner office will extend our reach into serving the tech sector across the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia (DMV) region and globally."

King & Spalding continues to invest in the region with the addition of partners with long-standing ties to the community and to the global clients with interests in the DMV area.

The new Tysons Corner office will include a 25-lawyer Chambers & Partners Band 1 ranked Corporate/M&A team which is anchored by Lawrence Yanowitch, Thomas Knox, Charlie Katz, and Jeremy Schropp, who have been practicing together in Northern Virginia for over two decades. Prior to joining King & Spalding from Morrison & Foerster in October, Yanowitch was global co-chair of the firm's M&A practice and Knox was the global co-chair of its Corporate Department. In February, Rick Vacura joined King & Spalding also from Morrison & Foerster where he was the founder and former co-chair of its Government Contracts practice. He serves as the chair of King & Spalding's Government Contracts practice. Steve Cave, another government contracts partner, joined King & Spalding from McKinsey & Company. John Harper, seasoned advisor on M&A tax matters, also joined the group.

"Clients value our insight into their issues and appreciate that we are fully committed to serving the Mid-Atlantic business community," said Tom Knox, King & Spalding partner and co-chair of the firm's global Technology Industry practice. "Leveraging King & Spalding's industry-leading financing, national security, international trade and regulatory practices furthers our ability to counsel clients during this period of uncertainty and opportunity."

The team has been active on a number of key technology and ADG M&A transactions since joining the firm representing:

Dynetics in its $1.65 billion sale transaction with Leidos;

sale transaction with Leidos; SAIC in its $1.2 billion acquisition of Unisys Federal;

acquisition of Unisys Federal; Sonatype in its acquisition by Vista Equity Partners; and

the founder of Maryland -based Merkle Group in the completion of its strategic cross-border acquisition by London -based Dentsu Aegis Network.

"King & Spalding's expanding global platform has provided outstanding transaction support to the clients we serve from the Northern Virginia office," said Lawrence Yanowitch, King & Spalding partner. "We continue to find creative solutions to achieve client objectives in a challenging market environment."

King & Spalding's Northern Virginia office is located at 1650 Tysons Boulevard in McLean, Virginia. Charles Katz will serve as the office's managing partner.

