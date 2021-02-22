King & Spalding's New York Office Adds Financial Services Partner Russell Sacks

Sacks provides counsel on regulatory matters for broker-dealers, private banks, wealth management organizations, and asset managers. He has advised financial institutions around the world regarding regulatory issues, including trading issues, sales practices and standards of care, regulations and licensing, the use of research, alternative trading systems, and novel financial technology, cross-border issues, regulatory capital, investment banking, compliance, and private banking and wealth management. He has been involved in some of the largest and the most complex financial institution combinations and integrations, and he has formed the U.S. subsidiaries of some of the world's largest and most important financial institutions, including those of several state-owned banks.

"A seasoned practitioner, with a sophisticated practice, Russell is sought after by his clients to provide strategic advice on complex government regulations that impact their day-to-day operations, as well as their ability to grow their businesses," said Todd Holleman, head of the firm's CFI practice group. "His background fits into our strategy to expand our bank regulatory, SEC, and FINRA capabilities, which will benefit financial institutions, private equity firms, and hedge funds."

Sacks, who joins the firm from Shearman & Sterling, has also regularly advised leading trade associations for broker-dealers, investment banks, and asset managers operating in the U.S. and global capital markets, across a range of regulatory issues affecting the broker-dealer world, including helping coordinate the industry's comments on rules relating to investment advisor advertising and adviser solicitation, transfer agent regulation, FINRA regulation of corporate financing, financial institution use of omnibus accounting, and block trading and prohibitions against front running.

Sacks received his undergraduate degree from Columbia College and his JD from the University of Toronto.

"The collaborative culture that has been fostered among King & Spalding's practice groups, and the investments made to support the success of its lawyers and its brand are why I joined the firm," Sacks said. "I look forward to working with my new colleagues to continue offering specialized, differentiated, and high-value services that help clients achieve their objectives."

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,200 lawyers in 22 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com .

SOURCE King & Spalding

Related Links

http://www.kslaw.com

