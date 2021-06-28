King & Spalding's New York Office Adds Trials Partner David Lesser

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding today announced that David Lesser has joined as a partner in the firm's Trial and Global Disputes practice group in its New York office. Lesser focuses his practice on representing global financial institutions in complex litigation and regulatory matters.

"Continuing to grow our financial services litigation team in New York is important for our strategy as we have seen increasing demand from our clients," said Andy Bayman, head of the firm's Trial and Global Disputes practice group. "We have made great strides in growing the practice last year, and David is a long-time friend of the firm who presents an opportunity not only to add depth to our existing bench, but also to expand and deepen our relationships with numerous institutions in the financial services sector."

Lesser, who joins from WilmerHale, provides counsel on complex securities, commodities and consumer banking class actions and appellate litigation. He has represented clients in cases arising under securities, antitrust, contract and tort laws and the Commodity Exchange, Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, Fair Credit Reporting and Truth in Lending Acts.

His financial services clients have relied on him to navigate bank regulatory examination and enforcement matters involving the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Lesser also provides regulatory counseling to financial institutions, including conducting compliance reviews concerning consumer financial laws.

"David is a highly-regarded financial services litigator who has a successful track record and sterling reputation across the financial services industry," said Edward Kehoe, managing partner of the New York office. "David's hire demonstrates our commitment to provide access to elite counsel who regularly practice at the highest levels."

Lesser received his undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, his graduate degree from Yale University and his JD from Yale Law School. After law school, he clerked for the Honorable Rosemary Barkett of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

"King & Spalding's Trials practice's stellar reputation, its collegial culture and its commitment to providing top level representation to financial institutions is what drew me to the firm," Lesser said. "I look forward to utilizing its platform to further grow my practice, as well as having the opportunity to work with Damien Marshall and Leigh Nathanson whom I have known for many years."



About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,200 lawyers in 21 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com .

SOURCE K&S