King & Union Named to DCA Live Red Hot Cyber List

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Union is honored to again be named as a Red Hot Cyber company on DCA Live's annual list for 2020. For the past six years, DCA Live has honored and profiled business leaders and the fastest-growing companies in the greater Washington, D.C. region to identify and highlight those who drive innovation and growth for the region.

"We are proud to be recognized as one of the companies representing the cybersecurity innovation, growth and entrepreneurship that's happening in the D.C. area," said John Cassidy, CEO and Founder of King & Union. "There is a tremendous amount of talent, vision and energy in the D.C. tech community, and the companies on this year's list definitely reflect that."

The Washington, D.C. region has become ground zero for the cybersecurity industry as dozens of great entrepreneurs and innovators have chosen this area to build companies and help solve some of the biggest security issues facing Federal government, national security, and millions of American consumers. Since 2014, DCA Live has hosted events featuring the Washington, D.C. region's legal, association and nonprofit, entrepreneur, federal tech, real estate and corporate communities. To learn more about the DCA Live Red Hot Cyber event, visit https://dca-live.com/2020-red-hot-cyber.

About King & Union

King and Union enables security teams to easily create and deliver the right intelligence to the right person across all levels of their organization by unifying data from multiple tools and results from investigations into a single cyber-analysis delivery platform. With our platform, Avalon, security teams can quickly visualize threat data and investigate together in real-time, and once complete, efficiently create and deliver the finished intelligence required to key stakeholders. Avalon reduces the time on manual, administrative tasks, leaving analysts more time to focus on security, and empowers organizations to take full advantage of the security investments they've made - in people, information and technology. For more information, visit: https://www.kingandunion.com or contact ReseAnne Sims at reseanne@kingandunion.com.

