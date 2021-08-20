King Arthur DeFi Launches BKING To Preserve Nature While Empowering Community Towards Financial Freedom

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- King Arthur DeFi is a community-focused, decentralized platform founded as a tribute in the memory of the Greatest Bear in Europe, Arthur the King of Bears. The team behind this project recognized the need to provide financial freedom to youth and created a community-driven ecosystem that would promote the global economic well-being of users by putting them in charge of their money, assets, and life and bring people together to protect and preserve nature.

The use cases of King Arthur DeFi are innumerable. However, since the company and its team have a community-centric vision, they have put the great purpose of preserving nature as their priority. It is devised for the people who want to belong to a community that wants to change the world and make it a better place. King Arthur DeFi is the space where people can connect and organize around the globe (shortly with an app), participate in tree planting campaigns, contribute to the fight against wildfire, help the animal shelters by donating and working alongside them, sponsor nature clean-ups, sponsor access to clean water, and many other activities with the community.

The $BKING token, on the other hand, is a fun token, which people also like to call a "meme token," but it is not like any other token that gets hyped one day and vanishes on the other. $BKING will be the band-aid of DeFi. It is built so that it will ensure the sustainability of the project in the longer run. The token has also started the #NewMoneyEra movement, which aims at conquering the DeFi meme space step by step.

BKING has a myriad of cool features that are attracting people from all around the world. Combined with the great purpose, its reach and appeal are boosted enormously. The King Arthur DeFi team believes that the use case is deep inside every human, ready to engage and willing to change things. They have reckoned people, the community members as a use case.

The project has already kicked off donations towards TeamTrees. They are inviting people from all around the globe to join their innovative initiative and become a part of their "bears communities," that's what they like to call themselves. The DevTeam is developing Swap on the tech side and is already negotiating on a top30 CEX listing. Since permission to begin with massive tree plantings by fall is also obtained by local administrations and authorities, the project is set to take off. BKING also participated recently in an AMA with the Satoshi club, where the team members explained their vision and ideas, touched upon their personal lives a bit, and revealed the story behind the project.

With a mission to bring cryptocurrency concepts to the mainstream, BKING/KING Arthur DeFi has established a partnership with the first and at the moment, the only NFT minting Platform made in the Algorand Blockchain, which is also the cleanest Blockchain network called "AlgoGems." This Platform is Minting the BKING NFT's for free and will auction them for the project. A large sum of this amount received for the NFT will be used to plant trees globally. This will greatly support the tree-planting movement initiated by Team Trees.

In the simplest terms, NFTs transform digital works of art and other collectibles into one-of-a-kind, verifiable assets that are easy to trade on the blockchain. The sales volume for NFTs hit $2.5 billion in the first six months of this year, up from a total of $13.7 million in all of 2020. This rapid Increase is driven by recent headlines involving the growing interest of celebrities and businesses looking to leverage this cutting-edge technology. From 'Acker', the world's largest fine and rare wine auction house announcing its first-ever NFTs from Burgundy, 'Beeple' selling his digital NFT art for $69M, or the listing of first 'Publicly-traded' NFTs investment vehicle, NFT Investments plc in London, 2021 will forever be remembered as the year of NFTs.

Leveraging on the unlimited scope and power of DeFi, BKING will soon come up with sports applications and challenges where the users will be rewarded with the $BKING tokens. The team has envisioned a bright future for the platform, where it will serve as a retail payment method for its users. With all these fantastic features and sincere approaches, the platform is anticipated to amass a large community, "bear by bear," and become an unstoppable force to bring a force of constant change.

Any person that wishes to donate for Team Trees can donate through the platform created by BKING-KING ARTHUR DEFI.

Media Contact Details:

Company: King Arthur DeFi

Website: https://www.kingarthurdefi.com

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bkingdefi

Telegram: https://t.me/KingArthurDeFi

All investment strategies and investments involve the risk of loss. Consider doing your own research before making financial decisions related to any Cryptocurrency.

SOURCE King Arthur DeFi