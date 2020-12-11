King Cobra Wins First Place "European Star Award" Again

The slide offers not only an intense and heart-pounding experience for guests but also a stunning design and a one-of-a-kind visual for spectators. The core feature of King Cobra is its unique configuration that enables two double tubes to race through a circular path with twists, turns and surprises before experiencing the drop of their lives as they continue to race through the "valley of the Cobra." It is considered a game-changing waterslide because of its compelling appearance as it is the first in the world that offers its own theming built directly into the fiberglass. When installed with its original theme, it features bold red, black and white scales that create an imposing veneer over both its exterior and interior. Its sheer size also gains respect: It reaches a massive height of 50 feet (15.24 meters) with a length of 260 feet (790 meters). Yet, parks have many options with the impressive slide, because it can also be designed to match a park's own theming, being customized with unending variations.

"We're as proud today as we were the very first time we won a European Star Award," says Sohret Pakis, Director of Marketing and Communication for Polin Waterparks. "We take these awards very seriously because they are official recognition of our dedication to continuous R&D & delivering innovative, game-changing attractions. We will continue to focus on designing waterslides that promise experiences and ensure we maintain the trust of our partner parks. And we will never stop innovating, because our industry is evolving. So, we will continue to evolve, too.''

Unfortunately the awards could only be presented in the magazine and online this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, the next European Star Award in September 2021 in Barcelona will be presented again in the usual festive setting to all well-known European park operators and manufacturers.

A huge congratulations to these award-winners:

Aqualand Frejus in France for First Place in "Europe's Best Water Slides 2020" for Polin's King Cobra.

Aqualand Frejus was the first park in France at which a King Cobra was installed. Other Aqualand facilities at which Polin has installed attractions are Aqualand Cap d'Agde, Aqualand St. Cyprien, Aqualand St. Cyr Sur Mer, Aqualand Maspolamas and Aqualand Bassin d'Arcachon.

Candyland in Turkey for Third Place in "Europe's Best New Water Slides 2020" for Polin's Glassy Rocket Slide.

Polin Waterparks installed the world's first fully transparent composite Looping Rocket waterslide at Candyland Waterpark, Vogue Hotel in Bodrum, Turkey. Looping Rocket is a high adrenaline ride that we now offer as "Fully Transparent" which will increase the adrenaline even more. The riders can expect one of the highest and adrenaline-filled drops they can possibly experience. (Please see the video.)

Suntago Water World in Poland for Fifth Place in "Europe's Best New Water Slides 2020" for Polin's Green Mamba, Ninth Place in "Europe's Best New Water Slides 2020" for Polin's Tiger's Race and Tenth Place in "Europe's Best Water Parks".

Europe's largest indoor water park named "Suntago Waterworld" is a staggering 67,000 m2 waterpark that can hot up to 10,000 people for 365 days of the year. It offers 18 swimming pools with a total area of 3,500 square meters, 32 water slides totaling 3.2 kilometers in length (including Europe's longest slide at 320 meters), 10 saunas and luxury spas, and a 40,000 square meter "tropical" garden. Jamango is "the center of the galaxy" and features more than a dozen of Polin's signature waterslides.

Tropical Islands Resort in Krausnick, Germany for Fifth Place in "Europe's Best Water Slides 2020" for Polin's Jungle Splash Water Play Structure.

Tropical Islands Resort near Brandenburg, Germany, was already renowned as the largest indoor waterpark in the world. With the addition of multiple new aquatic attractions configured in a unique new way by premier waterslide designer Polin Waterparks (Istanbul), the resort has taken its moniker of being the "biggest" and pushed it to "beyond compare."

Rixos Premium Tekirova in Turkey for Seventh Place in "Europe's Best Water Slides 2020" for Polin's Surf Safari.

The park also features several other Polin attractions: a Looping Rocket, Spheres, Surf Safari and a giant water-play structure. (Please see the video.)

Aquapark Istralandia in Croatia for Ninth Place in "Europe's Best Water Slides 2020" for Polin's Space Combo and Ninth Place in "Europe's Best Water Parks".

Aquapark Istralandia was the first water park built in Croatia by Polin Waterparks. (Please see the video.) The park continues to expand every few years with Polin Waterparks signature slides, the most recent being Space Combo.

The Land of Legends in Turkey for Third Place in "Europe's Best Water Parks".

This entertainment facility features a long and varied list of attractions - from a five-star hotel to a dolphinarium, a wildlife park and a large water park called "Legends of Aqua." (Please see the video for additional information.)

