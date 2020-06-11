King Henry To Release First Independent Single "Remember" This Friday

Over the past several years, Allen has made himself known amongst the artist community as both Diplo's protege and a highly regarded producer and songwriter behind Beyonce's "All Night" ( Lemonade ) and Major Lazer's "Cold Water." Since teaming up with Neil Jacobson and Timmy Haehl at Hallwood Media in the spring of 2019, releases from Miley Cyrus, Meghan Trainor, LANY, James Arthur, PnB Rock, Sasha Sloan, and more have catapulted him into conversations for one of the most in-demand producers of the year as he spans multiple genres with his versatility. With the recent launch of Jacobson's Hallwood Media and a highly experienced management team, Allen has continued to be one of the most sought after clients on the roster.

In a 2019 interview, Diplo affectionately noted, "Henry is such a great human and the best guitar player since Nick Jonas. I love him like a brother, also I designed two of his tattoos. I'm excited to be his biggest fan."

Under the superstar producer/DJ's wing in his early years, Diplo arranged multiple collaborations for he and Allen to co-write and co-produce chart topping hits for Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Sia, The Weeknd, Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, SAINt JHN, and more. Every collaboration had a deeper effect on Allen as each track he worked on skyrocketed higher and higher to the top of the charts. Meanwhile, developing the careers of artists like Sasha Sloan and LANY, Allen continues to pave the way as a producer ahead of the game who is shaping the music for listeners worldwide.

Now halfway through 2020, King Henry prepares for a moment of his own as his lead single, "Before U" with Sonny Fodera featuring AlunaGeorge, dropped in late February and continues to fly up the international dance radio charts and has amassed over 5 million Spotify streams to-date. With "Remember" releasing Friday, this year will certainly be the one which King Henry's immaculate reputation inside the industry extends to listeners worldwide.

SOURCE Hallwood Media

Related Links

www.hallwood.com

