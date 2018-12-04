King Soopers and City Market Recall Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food because of Elevated Vitamin D Levels

DENVER, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a recall by Sunshine Mills, Inc., King Soopers announced it has removed from sale Abound Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe dog food produced by the supplier sold in King Soopers and City Market stores, located in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming. Only Abound Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe dog food with the listed UPC numbers and Best by Dates are affected by this recall. The recall was initiated because the product had the potential to contain an elevated level of Vitamin D, which may cause renal failure.

Dogs ingesting elevated levels of Vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss. Vitamin D, when consumed at very high levels, can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction. Consumers with dogs who have consumed any of the products listed above and are exhibiting any of these symptoms, should contact their veterinarian. No reports of illness or injury have been reported to date.

Product UPC Best by Dates Size Abound Chicken and Brown

Rice Recipe Dog Food 11110-83556 November 1, 2018 <THRU> November 16, 2019 4 LB Abound Chicken and Brown

Rice Recipe Dog Food 11110-83573 November 1, 2018 <THRU> November 16, 2019 14 LB Abound Chicken and Brown

Rice Recipe Dog Food 11110-89076 November 1, 2018 <THRU> November 16, 2019 24 LB

Customers who have purchased the products described above should not allow their pet to consume and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement.

Customers who have questions may contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. customer service at 1-800-705-2111 from 7 a.m. CST to 4 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com.

