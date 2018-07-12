Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Contributes $100 Million for Syria's Stabilization Efforts: Raqqa and Areas of Northeast Syria Liberated from ISIS

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in its continued commitment to serve as stabilizing force in the region, has contributed $100 million dollars for Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS-supported stabilization projects in areas liberated from ISIS in northeast Syria. This is the largest Coalition contribution to date for these liberated areas, and follows the pledge made by Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir during the July 12, 2018 Global Coalition Ministerial Conference in Brussels, hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

This substantial contribution will play a critical role in the Coalition's efforts to revitalize communities, such as Raqqa, that have been devastated by ISIS terrorists. The funds will focus on projects to restore livelihoods and essential services in the areas of health, agriculture, electricity, water, education, transportation (key roads and bridges), and rubble removal.

Consistent with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's contributions to date, this additional $100 million will save lives, help facilitate the return of displaced Syrians, and help ensure that ISIS cannot reemerge to threaten Syria, its neighbors, or plan attacks against the international community. This contribution is a continuum of the Kingdom's efforts in this Coalition, including, but not limited to, co-leading the Counter Finance Working Group and serving as a key member of the Communications and Stabilization Working Groups, as well as, flying the second highest number of missions in Syria after the United States.

This contribution represents the Kingdom's leading role from the earliest days of the Global Coalition as a stabilizing force and its campaign to defeat ISIS in all dimensions. It also represents the Kingdom's close partnership with the Unites States and the Coalition with an aim to promote sharing the responsibility among all partners to face regional threats together as a united Coalition.

Link to Fact Sheet: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as Leading Partner in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS

https://www.saudiembassy.net/fact-sheets/fact-sheet-kingdom-saudi-arabia-leading-partner-global-coalition-defeat-isis

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office