Kingdom Winds Launches Christian Podcasting Platform

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingdom Winds announces the launch of Kingdom Winds Radio—an online destination place to find inspiring, enriching, and entertaining Christian podcasts produced by the Kingdom Winds Collective.

Kingdom Winds Radio is the online destination to find audio and video podcasts produced by the Kingdom Winds Collective-a talented alliance of Christian creatives, ministries, and churches. Kingdom Winds Co-Founders, Gary and Elizabeth Suess

"Kingdom Winds Radio is an important component of our over-arching objective to bring the online community together with the God-inspired messages and works of Christian creatives, churches, and ministries," explained Elizabeth Suess, Co-Founder of Kingdom Winds. "Our podcasts offer "radio on demand" to fit into busy lifestyles, while bringing uplifting and encouraging messages."

"We are passionate about providing a platform for the many established and emerging voices who are creating really great content filled with inspiration, encouragement, teaching, wisdom, insight, revelations, and more," added Gary Suess, President and Co-Founder of Kingdom Winds. "On the flip side, we hope that Kingdom Winds Radio will become the daily destination place for the online community to find a wide array of audio and video podcasts produced by an ever-expanding group of talented voices."

Kingdom Winds Radio is part of KingdomWinds.com, the groundbreaking new digital publishing and marketplace platform that went live in the fourth quarter of last year. It features the content and works of the Kingdom Winds Collective—a formal alliance of talented Christian authors, artists, artisans, musicians, filmmakers, podcasters, and ministries. The new enterprise also offers other value-added services tailored to the needs of its collective members through Kingdom Winds Publishing and Kingdom Winds Marketing.

"We continue to seek talented new creatives, ministries, and churches for the Kingdom Winds Collective, who share a desire to broaden their influence and reach while advancing the Kingdom of God," offered Elizabeth. "And, specifically, we are actively scouting for powerful new and established voices to add to our expanding group of podcast producers. We welcome anyone interested in joining with us to submit an inquiry or application."

Those interested in learning more, contacting Kingdom Winds, or applying to join the collective should visit KingdomWindsCollective.com. Those seeking fresh, new Christian audio and video podcasts should visit Kingdom Winds Radio at http://KingdomWindsRadio.com or via Multimedia on the main menu of KingdomWinds.com.

Kingdom Winds and its Co-Founders have placed a premium on both visitor and collective member experience—from the site design to all its support systems. "We have invested a great deal of time, thought, and attention to detail towards creating a platform that is mutually pleasing in design and easy to navigate," interjected Gary. "Accordingly, we have made it very easy for collective members to publish their podcasts or any other type of media on Kingdom Winds."

"We are very excited to have recently added the Coach & Joe show to the Kingdom Winds Radio lineup, which is now available in both video and audio formats," mentioned Elizabeth. "I never miss an episode of Coach & Joe! Besides featuring some great guests, it simply possesses a highly winning combination of being thought provoking, entertaining, interesting, and informative all at once."

Furthermore, Kingdom Winds has just added two other popular shows to its lineup. The Weekend Word with Pastor Winston Grier radio show is already broadcast in six markets throughout Southeastern United States and now will be available on demand through Kingdom Winds Radio. Marriage at Golgotha with Felicia and Wayne offers entertaining, relatable conversations about relationships, marriage, family, social issues, and more—all from a Jesus-centered viewpoint.

"Building out a full lineup of shows from a diverse group of voices is a top priority for us," concluded Gary. "We also plan to begin producing our own shows in the not too distant future. We invite everyone to visit Kingdom Winds Radio to enjoy our current shows and be on the lookout for exciting new additions over the coming months!"

Kingdom Winds LLC, based in Greenville, South Carolina, is a multifaceted start-up enterprise dedicated to empowering, supporting, and propelling Christian creatives and ministries. At the core is KingdomWinds.com, our innovative digital platform that integrates rich content with an Amazon-style marketplace to showcase works of the Kingdom Winds Collective—a formal alliance of Christian authors, artists, musicians, podcast producers, filmmakers, and ministries. We surround this with Kingdom-focused service offerings, including publishing, marketing, web design, event management, and consulting. Our mission is to advance the Kingdom through the power of alliance, value-added support, and providing a platform to expand reach, influence, and success.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Suess, Co-Founder

212307@email4pr.com

704.293.3843

SOURCE Kingdom Winds

Related Links

https://kingdomwinds.com

