Kingfisher Capital's Ulrike Miles Builds Social Capital through Civic Engagement

Noted modern art collector and community leader Andreas Bechtler says of Miles: "Ulrike is an important, emerging leader in the Charlotte cultural community, a ferocious and sophisticated fundraiser for the Arts, and a very dear friend".

As a member of the Symphony's Executive Board, Miles has chaired the Development Committee during a period of positive transformation for one of Charlotte's most iconic institutions. Under her leadership, Board giving eclipsed $1MM annually for the first time ever.

Mrs. Miles will Co-Chair this year's Annual Symphony Gala on October 5th with author Kathy Reichs, and Honorary Chair Pat Rodgers. The event, anchored by legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman, will raise funds to support core organizational functions along with community initiatives including "Project Harmony", which provides musical education for Charlotte's underserved neighborhoods.

Kingfisher's Managing Partner H.K. Hallett says the firm seeks to align with the philanthropic goals of our clients, while investing in the communities in which we live. According to Hallett, "Ulrike leverages her impressive wealth of experiences across industries to provide thought and strategic leadership to the firm." Over three generations, Kingfisher has helped families and business owners define and achieve legacy goals. Team members have held leadership positions across a spectrum of organizations including the 24 Foundation, the Rotary Club, Envision Charlotte, the YMCA, Boy Scouts of America and Queens University of Charlotte.

Prior to Kingfisher, Mrs. Miles created the retention department at Queens, where she served as president of the Staff Council and was awarded Staff Person of the Year. She also worked at State Street Bank in Boston.

Mrs. Miles was raised in Austria and is fluent in English, German and Spanish. She studied at both the University of Vienna and Queens University of Charlotte. An accomplished presenter and moderator, Miles' work has been published in academic journals and trade conferences. She is a graduate of Leadership Charlotte XXXI and the Arts and Science Council Leadership Training Program.

