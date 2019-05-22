KING'S CREW - A Contemporary Cannabis Dispensary, Opens in Long Beach, CA

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- King's Crew (www.KingsCrew.com), an elevated boutique and friendly legal cannabis dispensary, is opening in Long Beach, CA. The Grand Opening will be on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

King's Crew is a different kind of dispensary - with a contemporary vibe, plenty of parking, plus friendly and knowledgeable team members ready to assist customers and answer any questions.

The dispensary is operated by some of the leading figures in the legal cannabis industry: Laurie Holcomb is the founder of Gold Flora, a vertically integrated cannabis company in California with licenses in cultivation, manufacturing, distribution and retail. King's Crew is the flagship dispensary for Gold Flora and will serve as the retail platform as they expand their operations.

Greg Gamet is legendary in the cannabis industry as a cultivator, dispensary owner, packaging authority, and consultant who has over 10 years of operational experience in a compliant market.

Together, the team built King's Crew into one of the most beautiful, full-service dispensaries on the West Coast.

"We selected the name 'King's Crew' because we want our customers to know they will be treated like royalty," Gamet said. "Our goal was to create the nicest cannabis store in Long Beach," he added. "You have to stop by and check it out, because chances are, you've never seen anything like it."

"We provide a premium customer shopping experience within our contemporary retail space," Holcomb said. "We carry only the finest compliant cannabis products on the market, and we have a great team in place to help each customer select the perfect product that meets their individual needs."

The store will offer the best brands in cannabis, including: Gold Flora, Canndescent, Honeydew Farms, Sherbinskis, Mary's Medicinals, Care by Design, and many more.

King's Crew is celebrating its Grand Opening on May 25, from 9am – 9pm, with BOGO offers, special merchandise, and great deals.

The store is conveniently located at: 5630 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90814

Learn more about King's Crew: Call (562) 513-5441, or visit: www.KingsCrew.com.

