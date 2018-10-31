Kings Family Restaurant will be open on Thanksgiving Day for dine-in or carry-out

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kings Family Restaurant will be open this Thanksgiving from 6am-5pm. They will be serving breakfast until 11am and then a special Thanksgiving menu from 11am until 5pm. They will also be offering carry-out feasts that feed either four or eight people.

The Thanksgiving menu is oven roasted turkey or oven baked ham or a turkey and ham combo that includes house salad, mashed potatoes or sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, stuffing, rolls, cranberry sauce and a slice of pumpkin or apple pie for $15.99 a person. There will also be a kids Thanksgiving feast that includes turkey, ham or chicken tenders with sides and a scoop of pumpkin ice cream for $4.99.

The carry-out feasts include oven roasted turkey or oven baked ham or a turkey and ham combo, plus house salad, mashed potatoes or sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, stuffing, rolls, cranberry sauce and a whole pumpkin or apple pie. A four person feast will be $54.99, and an eight person feast will be $99.99.

Kings also has signature fresh baked pies to go, including pumpkin, apple, blackberry and fruit of the forest. They also offer quart-size side-dishes to go as well as soups, to round out your Thanksgiving meal.

"We are really looking forward to Thanksgiving this year. We have continued to grow on Thanksgiving and it really shows that we are family in Pittsburgh and always want to be a place that is open to everyone," said Alisha Merico, Marketing Manager for Kelly Restaurant Group (Kings Family Restaurant).

Stop on in to Kings this Thanksgiving whether dining in or carrying out, find a location at www.kingsfamily.com, Kings has you covered this holiday season.

Kings Family Restaurant is based in North Versailles, PA and is a 24-unit chain of family style restaurants throughout Western PA and one in Wintersville, Ohio. Founded in 1967, the restaurant group averages 500,000 customers every month and employs nearly 1,000 people.

