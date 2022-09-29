Kings Group Ventures Launches Wego Media, Your Partner to Unprecedented Demand Acceleration

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King's Group Ventures UAE, has launched its latest brand, Wego Media in the beautiful Cape Town, South Africa, today.

The new venture is based in Cape Town due to some obvious advantages it offers – a varied and skilled talent pool, and a business-friendly culture.

Wego Media Facility in Cape Town

Says Kartik Anand, Founder & Executive Chairman, Kings Group Ventures, "I am excited to see this long-time planning take shape. South Africa has always been on our growth plan and I am glad it's finally here to contribute. We are excited to call it the home of Wego Media. I am also excited that one of our most seasoned partners, Kenny Waribam will be leading this venture for KGV, and with the growth focus we have, I look forward to expanding this venture well beyond the city and the region."

Wego's content, digital and technology marketing services are tailored to maximize customer engagement opportunities across preferred target markets, granting full confidence to senior professionals from mid to large size enterprises - for practitioner-driven thought leadership.

Wego's two media platform brands, CIOFirst and CMOFirst create a connect, using relevant and peer focused industry content that aligns with the interests of IT decision makers.

"These media properties empower leaders to learn and adopt best practices. Our practitioner-driven editorial content enables our global audience to make informed technology purchase decisions," says Kenny Waribam, CEO, Wego Media. "Our global media properties, CIOFirst and CMOFirst provide business technologists and marketers with unparalleled opportunities for engagement."

"Starting with about 100 people in the workforce, we have plans to grow it to a few folds, very shortly. We look at serving global technology companies with audience focus in the EMEA & North American region using this multilingual and content-driven talent," he adds.

CMOFirst is a digital platform that creates conversations on marketing technology and digital transformation of the marketing function. Through active and interesting news, views and interviews with industry leaders, it will afford global exposure of the best Strategies and Innovations – paving a path for smarter marketing decisions.

As a peer knowledge resource, CIOFirst garners expert inputs on challenges, triumphs and innovative solutions from corporate movers and shakers in global Leadership space, to add value to business decision making.

The solid foundation for Wego's efficacy in helping brands get the best connect into their markets, is the technology and proven strategies. Using specialized IBM - intent technology that helps predict purchase insights for global technology majors, and ABM strategies that are driven by extensive network supported by the in-house research team, Wego creates a customized database creating target-oriented demand generation programs. Wego's media platforms that have a pure journalistic approach to content, analyze and factually validate challenges as well as solutions, to create an immediate connection with the targeted audience.

Our extensive network creates a wider reach to expand into newer markets, ensuring the best exposure for any brand.

About Kings Group Ventures

Kings Group Ventures manages and advises companies worldwide on their growth strategy and has over 14 brands under its management. With over 3500 people worldwide, KGV focuses on industries including media, marketing, food & beverage, automobile and manufacturing.

For more information, reach out to:

Wego Media

[email protected]

(844) 467-WEGO / (844) 467 9346

SOURCE KGV