KINGS vs. QUEENS: The First Full Co-Ed of Extreme Top Tier Talent

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, October 17, the Ultimate Rap League (URL) and the Queen of the Ring (QOTR), two of the world's premier battle rap leagues, will present the highly anticipated KINGS vs. QUEENS event exclusively debuting on Caffeine TV.

KINGS VS QUEENS Smack White (URL Founder) Babs Bunny and Smack White

This battle of the sexes comes by popular demand, proving to the culture that gender does not determine who has the most elite pen in this industry: those identifiers are heart, passion, and pure lyrical dexterity. The card features some of the top stars from each side: 40 B.A.R.R.S. vs. Tsu Surf, E-Hart vs. K-Shine, C3 vs. Rum Nitty, Couture vs. Charlie Clips, O'fficial vs. Arsonal, Vixen vs. DNA, and Casey J vs. Swamp.

CEO and Founder of QOTR, Donald "Debo" Powell, shares, "'Kings and Queens' is not just an event, it's bigger than that. This is a union of two of the best male and female brands of our industry in efforts to evolve the culture."

"Because URL is the biggest stage in battle rap, we are constantly looking for ways to satisfy our viewers— you see this with our partnership with Caffeine," Troy "Smack" White of URL adds. "So, working with a reputable brand like QOTR, a league whose fan base often intersects with ours, is a no-brainer."

KINGS vs. QUEENS airs live on Caffeine TV on Saturday, October 17 at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST. Battles from Kings vs. Queens will start to stream exclusively on The Ultimate Rap League's App, alongside all kinds of original content, within weeks of their debut. The URL App is available across multiple servers such as Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Samsung Smart TV, and XBOX on Androids, Apple Tablets, phones, and televisions.

Caffeine TV is a new kind of broadcast company that focuses on the creation and distribution of live, interactive content. Founded by a former Apple designer, CEO Ben Keighran has set up a company that offers a social broadcasting platform for gaming and entertainment that enables users to watch, share, and stream, along-side their celebrity influencers like Doja Cat, Offset The Game, and Drake.

The Queen of the Ring, led by owners Debo, Carlos "Vague" Delgado and Lynese "Babs Bunny" Wiley, holds the distinction of being the first all-female battle rap league— trailblazing the way for women in the industry, and producing superstars such as Jaz the Rapper, 40 B.A.R.R.S., E-Hart, C3, and more.

The Ultimate Rap League is the premier battle rap sporting agency presenting competitive emceeing from each spectrum of the industry. From its marquis titles " NOME," "Ultimate Madness" and now "The Crucible," URL remains the most exciting stage in the entire battle rap world — knighted by industry vets from Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs, Method Man, Busta Rhymes, Floyd Mayweather, Rakim and more.

CONTACT

Nicole Duncan-Smith

347-776-1319

[email protected]

SOURCE The Ultimate Rap League