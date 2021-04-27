KingsCrowd Announces the Publication of Its Regulation Crowdfunding 2018-2020 Intelligence Report

BOSTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KingsCrowd, the online private market's first and only data-driven ratings and analytics platform, today announced the publication and availability of the KingsCrowd Regulation Crowdfunding 2018-2020 Intelligence Report.

The KingsCrowd Regulation Crowdfunding 2018-2020 Intelligence Report covers over 150 Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) market statistics, insights, and analytics presented in an easy-to-read visual format. Readers receive a comprehensive overview of the Reg CF market as of 2020, as well as a look ahead at what could be a record-shattering 2021.

Last year, startups raised more than $210 million through equity crowdfunding. This total represents YoY growth of 110% from 2019's total funding and marks the 4th year early-stage companies have been able to raise investment capital from the public under the JOBS Act's Regulation Crowdfunding rules.

"The release of this first edition of our Regulation Crowdfunding Intelligence Report couldn't come at a better time," said KingsCrowd Founder and CEO Chris Lustrino. "On March 15, the U.S. Securities and Exchange increased the maximum raise amount under Regulation Crowdfunding rules from $1.07 million to $5 million. This marks a watershed moment for our industry and makes Regulation Crowdfunding a viable alternative to traditional venture capital and. KingsCrowd's Regulation Crowdfunding 2018-2020 Intelligence Report was written for anyone interested in the Reg CF market and looking to update themselves on this fast-growing space quickly."

KingsCrowd's 2018-2020 Intelligence Report covers a wide range of key data points, including:

Valuation trends, raise amounts and deal statistics.

Representation of diverse founding teams (female founders, minority founders) and startups with social impact.

A deep breakdown of RegCF online private market platforms, including deal flow share.

Amounts raised by industries, states, and security types.

Investor data including the average number of investors per round, and average dollar amount invested per deal.

KingsCrowd platform-specific data including our own anonymous user portfolio data, the number of investments per tracking portfolio, dollars invested per portfolio, and top-performing industries.

KingsCrowd Merlin™ rating system statistics including a breakdown of raise ratings by platform, industry, and more.

Key insights from the report include:

For the year 2020, more than $210 million was invested in Reg CF raise campaigns.

was invested in Reg CF raise campaigns. The average valuation of companies raising funds in 2020 was $11.35 million , a 24% increase from 2018's average valuation and up slightly from 2019's $11.19 million figure.

, a 24% increase from 2018's average valuation and up slightly from 2019's figure. Second half 2020 data shows 291 out of 964 start-up companies raised capital exhibited mixed-gender founding teams while 27% of all entities that raised funds through Reg CF included minority founders.

