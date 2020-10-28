Kingsford® And recteq Spark A New Partnership

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingsford, America's favorite wood-fired fuel for more than 100 years, has announced a partnership with recteq, one of the fastest growing pellet grill and outdoor lifestyle brands. The American-made duo are teaming up to bring backyard grillers the best in performance, innovation and flavor with recteq pellet grills fueled by Kingsford 100% Hardwood Pellets.

"When Kingsford took its fuel expertise into pellets this year, we set out to offer only the best to consumers: 100% Hardwood, American Made, unbeatable flavor. When it came time to choose a pellet grill manufacture partner, there was only one logical choice: recteq, a brand built on customer satisfaction, the best quality grills in the marketplace and unbeatable service. We wanted to match quality with quality when we launched," said Ed Huber, Vice President / General Manager at Kingsford. "As a part of the partnership, we'll be sharing insight to Kingsford's pellet innovations and tag teaming on upcoming educational and learning opportunities."

As part of the effort to provide consumers with the absolute best Pellet grilling information and inspiration, Kingsford and recteq are creating unique Recipes and How To content themed around topics like Homegating, Thanksgiving and Holidays. These series kicked off earlier this month fueling at-home sports fandom during a time when making it to the game is an uncertainty. All content lives and is promoted across both brand's collections of Social media platforms.

"We're thrilled to partner with Kingsford to evolve our product lines to best suit our customers and inspire them to get out and grill. We're positive that the unbeatable performance Kingsford Hardwood Pellets brings to our customers will result in a superior taste and experience." said Trey Enfinger, Senior Marketing Director at recteq.

Beginning in 2021, Kingsford will join recteq in teaching the next generation of pitmasters by co-sponsoring the highly successful recteq Academy, a three-day in–person event that provides attendees with tips, tricks and secrets of the competition barbecue circuit through hands-on instruction.

Finally, to continue providing support in their respective hometowns, both brands will participate in the Lend a Helping Ham initiative this holiday season, donating $25,000 to the Alameda County Food Bank and $25,000 to the Golden Harvest Food Bank in Oakland, CA and Augusta, GA respectively. In its third year, the Lend a Helping Ham initiative began as a donation of more than 100 hams annually to a local elementary school in an underprivileged zip code.

Follow Kingsford on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and www.kingsford.com to stay up to date on the latest recipes and how to instruction. To learn more about recteq, visit www.recteq.com and follow across Facebook and Instagram.

About Kingsford

The Kingsford Products Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Clorox Company, headquartered in Oakland, Calif.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with approximately 8,700 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2018 sales of $6.1 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags, wraps and containers; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; RenewLife® digestive health products; and Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality® and NeoCell® dietary supplements. The company also markets brands for its industry-leading healthcare and commercial cleaning products under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® names. More than 80 percent of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, a community of global leaders committed to sustainability. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on CR Magazine's 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, Barron's 2019 100 Most Sustainable Companies, the Human Rights Campaign's 2019 Corporate Equality Index and the 2019 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $20 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

About recteq

Recteq is a privately-held outdoor lifestyle brand specializing in wood pellet grills.

Founded in 2009 by lifelong friends Ray Carnes and Ron Cundy, recteq originally offered a single grill model. They now offer 9 different grills alongside a full line of rubs and sauces, accessories, merchandise, and the all-new RECTEQ ICER brand. Headquartered in Evans, GA right outside of Augusta, recteq has become a staple of their community. With charitable contributions to local non-profits and charities, they have shared the recteq lifestyle with those less fortunate and continue to make good on their commitment to build high-quality grills and sell them at reasonable prices.

In February of 2020, recteq moved in to their new headquarters in Columbia County GA. With a 650,000 square foot warehouse and sitting on 88 acres of land, they have recently began offering a drive-in style movie night every Friday as a way to connect with the community.

