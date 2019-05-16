OAKLAND, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The most devoted grillers, backyard barbecuers and pitmasters deserve to be rewarded for what they do best: bringing people together for d*mn good barbecue.

Kingsford Charcoal Is Fired Up To Announce Its New Loyalty Program

Launching today, Kingsford Charcoal is proud to announce Kingsford Rewards, a loyalty program to thank those firing up the charcoal grill and serving delicious coal-fired cuisine across the country. After registering online at Kingsford.com/Rewards, members can upload their receipts for any bag of Kingsford Charcoal priced above $5 to automatically begin receiving rewards. For every five bags purchased, members will receive a $5 coupon towards their next purchase.

While users are racking up the rewards, they will also earn sweepstakes entries for a chance to win amazing prizes. To kick things off, Kingsford is announcing three grand prize sweepstakes that will be offered throughout the remainder of the year including:

A VIP trip for to New Orleans for the Inaugural Smokin' With Smithfield® National Barbecue Championship where the winner, and a guest, will have the chance to hobnob with barbecue legends and eat their way through different barbecue regions at the competition.

for the Inaugural Smokin' With Smithfield® National Barbecue Championship where the winner, and a guest, will have the chance to hobnob with barbecue legends and eat their way through different barbecue regions at the competition. A once-in-a-lifetime experience to team up with pitmaster Chris Lilly to host a private backyard barbecue for you and up to ten guests, attendees will learn tips and tricks from the pro and enjoy world class barbecue with all the fixin's.

to host a private backyard barbecue for you and up to ten guests, attendees will learn tips and tricks from the pro and enjoy world class barbecue with all the fixin's. The ultimate backyard barbecue makeover including a Kingsford branded grill signed by Chris Lilly , a pallet of charcoal, $1,000 retailer gift card to put toward any backyard improvement goals and grilling accessories.

Participants can enter by registering for Kingsford Rewards, posting on social media, taking polls and referring new users. See rules for official details. From the backyard to the competition circuit and everywhere in between, grillers everywhere have the chance to show their Kingsford pride and love of the charcoal grill.

And next time you're firing up the barbecue, make d*mn sure it's with Kingsford charcoal.

About Kingsford Charcoal

The Kingsford Products Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Clorox Company, headquartered in Oakland, Calif.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with approximately 8,700 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2018 sales of $6.1 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags, wraps and containers; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; RenewLife® digestive health products; and Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality® and NeoCell® dietary supplements. The company also markets brands for its industry-leading healthcare and commercial cleaning products under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® names. More than 80 percent of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, a community of global leaders committed to sustainability. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on CR Magazine's 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, Barron's 2019 100 Most Sustainable Companies, the Human Rights Campaign's 2019 Corporate Equality Index and the 2019 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $20 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

