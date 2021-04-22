Kingsford® Introduces 100% Hardwood Pellets

OAKLAND, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingsford, America's favorite wood-fired fuel for more than 100 years, is introducing 100% Hardwood Pellets. Expanding beyond charcoal, Kingsford has added Hardwood Pellets to its roster of high-quality, wood-fired fuel. Kingsford pellets are made with all-natural ingredients and absolutely no fillers, preservatives or binders to deliver more hickory, cherry and maple wood flavor. The brand is so confident in the 100% flavor delivered when smoking or grilling with new Kingsford pellets they're offering a money back guarantee* if you're not convinced.

To share the great news, Kingsford drafted football stars, George Kittle and T.J. Hockenson who bring 100% to everything they do to star in the launch video.

"When it comes to flavor, why settle for anything less than 100% like you do with those other guys?" said pro tight end, George Kittle. "I give it my all, whether I'm on the field or firing up the grill in my backyard, and so does Kingsford, delivering 100% flavor with its new 100% Flavored Hardwood Pellets."

Unlike other flavored pellets on the market containing mystery wood blends and even flavored oils**, Kingsford 100% Flavored Hardwood Pellets are made with 100% of the named wood. Plus, they work in any pellet grill, so grillers don't have to sacrifice quality or flavor, they can simply focus on smoking the best meat.

Kingsford 100% Hardwood Pellets are available in five flavors:

Kingsford® Classic Wood Pellets – a blend of Hickory, Oak and Cherrywood

Kingsford® Signature Wood Pellets – a blend of Mesquite, Oak and Cherrywood

Kingsford® Hickory Wood Pellets – 100% Hickory Wood

Kingsford® Cherry Wood Pellets – 100% Cherry Wood

Kingsford® Maple Wood Pellets – 100% Maple Wood

"We're proud to use 100% hardwood in our pellets and want people to try for themselves – risk free," said Ram Gopalakrishnan, Marketing Director at Kingsford. "Kingsford gives it 100% when creating new products to ensure the use of top-quality ingredients and unmatched flavor, because no one fires up the grill with the goal of only getting 50% flavor."

If you're not 100% satisfied with Kingsford 100% Hardwood Pellets, visit Kingsford.com/Full-Flavor between now and June 1, 2021 for the money back guarantee.

Visit the Kingsford website to learn more about Kingsford 100% Hardwood Pellets and follow Kingsford on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date on the latest recipes, brand news and more.

*See Kingsford.com/Full-Flavor for details.

**Based on current publicly available information on the composition of other leading pellet brands

About Kingsford

The Kingsford Products Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Clorox Company, headquartered in Oakland, Calif.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2020 sales of $6.7 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® grilling products; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality Calm™, NeoCell® and Stop Aging Now® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, listed No. 1 on the 2020 Axios Harris Poll 100 reputation rankings and included on the Barron's 2021 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and the Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed more than $25 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

