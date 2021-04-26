Kingsford® Unveils Inaugural Class Of Preserve The Pit™ Fellows to Continue The Barbecue Traditions Ignited By The Black Community

OAKLAND, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kingsford® announced the selection of its inaugural class of the Preserve the Pit™ Fellowship. This group of barbecue professionals will receive a grant along with immersive training and one-on-one mentorship with industry leaders throughout 2021 to turn their business aspirations into a reality.

Kingsford launched Preserve the Pit on January 25, 2021 and received nearly 1,000 applications during the application period. Kingsford and its Mentor Network – made up of industry leaders Kevin Bludso, Dr. Howard Conyers, Devita Davison, Bryan Furman, Rashad Jones and Amy Mills – selected the 2021 class of fellows based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, their connection to barbecue, contributions to the legacy of the Black barbecue community and commitments to fueling its future.

"We are blown away by the interest in Preserve the Pit and the passion that was conveyed by applicants for strengthening the Black barbecue community," said Shaunte Mears-Watkins, vice president of strategy and marketing for Kingsford. "The selected fellows are motivated to begin their experience as a Preserve the Pit fellow, and we're happy to be able to support them throughout their journey."

The inaugural class of the Preserve the Pit Fellowship are:

Cory & Tarra Davis – Grand Rapids, Mich. : Owners of Daddy Pete's BBQ since 2012, Cory and Tarra Davis have a passion for barbecue that they share with their friends, family and community. Through the fellowship, their goal is to build a stronger foundation for their business operations to ensure their restaurant continues to successfully operate beyond their generation.

Due to the high volume of inspiring Preserve the Pit applicants, Kingsford expanded the program and selected ten additional recipients to each receive a $7,500 grant. This grant can be used at the applicant's discretion to continue preserving the culture and history of Black barbecue in America and fueling its future. These recipients are:

Melissa Cottingham – Melnificent Wingz ( Los Angeles, Calif. )

– Melnificent Wingz ( ) Aaron Gonerway – Plates By the Pound BBQ ( Denver, Colo. )

– Plates By the Pound BBQ ( ) Pamela Henry – Pam's Magic Cauldron ( Smyrna, Ga. )

– Pam's Magic Cauldron ( ) Daniel Hammond – Smoky Soul Barbecue Chicago ( Chicago, Ill. )

– Smoky Soul Barbecue Chicago ( ) Brandon Norman – Memphis Original BBQ ( Atoka, Tenn. )

– Memphis Original BBQ ( ) Demetris R. – Making The CuTX ( Newport, Vt .)

.) Erica Roby – Blue Smoke Blaire ( Dayton, Ohio )

– Blue Smoke Blaire ( ) Christopher Simmons – The Qulinary Oasis BBQ ( DeSoto, Texas )

– The Qulinary Oasis BBQ ( ) Gerald Vinnett – Big Papi's Smokehouse ( Destrehan, La. )

– Big Papi's Smokehouse ( ) Eddie Wright– Eddie Wright BBQ ( Jackson, Miss. )

