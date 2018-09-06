Kingsland Discontinues SoftUni Acquisition, Transitions to Strategic Alliance

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingsland University School of Blockchain today announced that the acquisition of Software University (SoftUni) has been discontinued by Kingsland, following nine months of stringent legal and financial due diligence led by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"We applaud SoftUni's achievements in Bulgaria. Driving opportunities in regional education is a fundamental commitment for Kingsland University and SoftUni's regional vision aligns with that. As Kingsland continues to deliver on its global commitment, we look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership and the continuation of our symbiotic relationship with them," said John Souza, CEO and Founder of Kingsland University. "While we will not be moving forward with the acquisition, we're committed to continuing our work with SoftUni as a strategic regional partner in Eastern Europe."

Kingsland continues to achieve strong growth, accelerated by its worldwide expansion and momentum in the areas of curriculum design, student impact and global policy development for blockchain education.

"To build a thriving ecosystem of blockchain-enabled innovation, we're working with governments, organisations and enterprises worldwide to push forward on developing education policies that support training and rapid skills development," said Souza.

Kingsland travelled to Paris earlier this week to take part in the Blockchain Policy Forum hosted by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, where they engaged in discussions with heads of state and chief policy-makers to build a secure foundation for blockchain education initiatives across the globe.

"We're committed to ensuring the future of blockchain and enabling economic opportunity through education and tech skills development in emerging markets," said Souza. "We look forward to building more strategic alliances with regional partners around the world."

Press and Media Inquiries



Heather Delfs



Head of Content



Kingsland University - School of Blockchain



(888) 689-8285 x 133



201207@email4pr.com



KingslandUniversity.com

SOURCE Kingsland University School of Blockchain