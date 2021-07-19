Kinlin Grover Real Estate Joins Compass

In partnering with Compass, Kinlin Grover is now part of a network of the largest independent real estate brokerages in the country. Compass is currently home to over 22,000 agents, serving hundreds of the top cities in the country. Last year Compass agents sold approximately $152 billion in residential real estate and completed 66% more transactions than they did the year before.

Kinlin Grover's local expertise and market dominance combined with Compass' powerful agent network, real estate technology platform and consumer programs will provide expansive national and international exposure for the firm's valued clients, listings and agents.

Under the new Kinlin Grover Compass brand, the firm will continue to operate as Southeastern Massachusetts' leading real estate brokerage, maintaining its leadership team, staff and marketing with the added resources and technology of Compass. Jeffery Heighton, Compass' New England Regional President will work in partnership with Kinlin Grover Compass leadership to grow their footprint in Massachusetts.

"Over the years we've adopted countless resources to ensure the very best experience for our agents and our clients. After meeting with Compass, we realized this strategic alliance would allow us to maintain our company culture while providing the best-in-class agent support, marketing and technology offered on the Compass platform. We're excited to join with a company who values their agents as customers and trusted partners and who has the vision and resources to build and invest in our profession, bringing the highest level of service to our clients," said Michael Schlott.

"At Compass we always aim to collaborate without ego and that's what we are announcing today – a collaboration between Compass and some of the most experienced real estate professionals in New England," said Jeffrey Heighton, Regional President, Compass New England. "This partnership further expands Compass' robust network across Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut, creating new opportunities for our New England agents and beyond."

"By joining Compass, Kinlin Grover Real Estate isn't just raising the bar with agent support and technology but we're also elevating an even higher standard of customer service for our clients. We couldn't be more excited about our new partnership. This is an opportunity for us to participate in the innovation and growth that Compass is chartering the course for, and to contribute to its growth by expanding its footprint further into New England," said Doug Randall, CEO of Kinlin Grover and The Randall Family of Companies.

Photo Caption:

Left-to-Right: Jeffery Heighton, Regional President of Compass New England with Michael Schlott, President of the Randall Family of Companies (Kinlin Grover Compass, Randall Realtors Compass, Page Taft Compass).

About Kinlin Grover:

Kinlin Grover Real Estate, part of The Randall Familyof Companies, operates 23 Massachusetts offices from Cape Cod to the South Coast and the South Shore specializing in the marketing and sale of waterfront, village and luxury homes. Kinlin Grover operates a residential, commercial and relocation division and the area's largest vacation rental company. It serves the area with a 99% customer services rating. In 2020, its $1.66 billion in sales and 450+ real estate professionals led the market with 19% market share according to CCIAOR MLS. For more information visit kinlingrover.com

About The Randall Family of Companies:

Headquartered in Charlestown, R.I., prior to the merger with Compass, The Randall Family of Companies ranks among the top real estate firms in the United States. Twice named one of Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. with over $2.2 Billion in sales in 2020 and $10 billion in sales in the last six years, Randall maintains 35 offices with over 650+ agents across Kinlin Grover Real Estate in Massachusetts, Randall Realtors in Rhode Island and Connecticut and Page Taft in Connecticut. The company is a RISMedia Power Broker and a Real Trends Top 500 Real Estate Company. For more information visit randallfamilyofcompanies.com .



