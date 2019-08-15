Kinnard Clayton & Beveridge Attorneys Named to The Best Lawyers in America©, Two Named "Lawyer of the Year"

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinnard Clayton & Beveridge is a Nashville Personal Injury Law Firm with regional roots and a national reputation. Comprised of award-winning Civil Trial Lawyers, the firm has obtained record-setting results in complex cases, and millions in compensation for clients. What's more, its attorneys have continually garnered the respect of their peers, and numerous distinctions from leading professional organizations, including Best Lawyers.

In this year's edition of The Best Lawyers of America, four of the firm's attorneys were recognized for their work as civil trial lawyers (Randall Kinnard, Daniel Clayton, Mark Beveridge, and Mary Ellen Morris). Two of the firm's Partners additionally received Best Lawyers' top honor – the prestigious "Lawyer of the Year" award (Daniel Clayton, Mark Beveridge).

Randall L. Kinnard : Randall Kinnard has become known as one of Tennessee's most accomplished serious injury and medical malpractice lawyers. A Board-Certified Medical Malpractice Specialist and Civil Trial Specialist, he's helped clients recover hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation, and many notable and record-setting verdicts and settlements – including a $22M verdict (the largest in TN for a single person) and a $55M verdict against a major hotel chain in a high-profile case involving sportscaster Erin Andrews . Kinnard has been recognized by Best Lawyers in Personal Injury Litigation and Medical Malpractice Law since 1993, and is a two-time recipient of its "Lawyer of the Year" award (2017, 2016).

has become known as one of most accomplished serious injury and medical malpractice lawyers. A Board-Certified Medical Malpractice Specialist and Civil Trial Specialist, he's helped clients recover hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation, and many notable and record-setting verdicts and settlements – including a verdict (the largest in TN for a single person) and a verdict against a major hotel chain in a high-profile case involving sportscaster . Kinnard has been recognized by in Personal Injury Litigation and Medical Malpractice Law since 1993, and is a two-time recipient of its "Lawyer of the Year" award (2017, 2016). Daniel Clayton : Daniel Clayton earns his 10 th consecutive year of inclusion in Best Lawyers this year, as well as his fifth "Lawyer of the Year" award, which he's earned in four previous years for his work in the areas of Medical Malpractice and Product Liability Litigation. A Board-Certified Medical Malpractice Specialist, Clayton helped secure the largest medical malpractice verdict in Tennessee history for a single person, and has excelled in cases involving medical negligence, birth injuries, brain damage, and other serious accident / injury cases.

earns his 10 consecutive year of inclusion in this year, as well as his fifth "Lawyer of the Year" award, which he's earned in four previous years for his work in the areas of Medical Malpractice and Product Liability Litigation. A Board-Certified Medical Malpractice Specialist, Clayton helped secure the largest medical malpractice verdict in history for a single person, and has excelled in cases involving medical negligence, birth injuries, brain damage, and other serious accident / injury cases. Mark S. Beveridge : Mark Beveridge has been recognized by Best Lawyers each year since 2011 in the areas of Medical Malpractice Law and Personal Injury Litigation. In 2020, he earns his third "Lawyer of the Year" award. A former Chief Prosecutor with a commanding courtroom presence, Beveridge has dedicated his professional career to plaintiffs' law, and has received widespread acclaim from colleagues and communities across the state, as well as distinction from Super Lawyers Magazine, Martindale-Hubbell, and other organizations.

has been recognized by each year since 2011 in the areas of Medical Malpractice Law and Personal Injury Litigation. In 2020, he earns his third "Lawyer of the Year" award. A former Chief Prosecutor with a commanding courtroom presence, Beveridge has dedicated his professional career to plaintiffs' law, and has received widespread acclaim from colleagues and communities across the state, as well as distinction from Magazine, Martindale-Hubbell, and other organizations. Mary Ellen Morris : Mary Ellen Morris was named to The Best Lawyers in America for the third year in a row in the area of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. A respected legal mind, Morris has published several written works on the law, and has taught advanced legal courses on civil litigation matters in Tennessee . Her areas of practice focus on serious injuries, defective products, medical negligence, wrongful death, and more.

Inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America is one of the legal industry's most prestigious achievements, and a distinction that places recognized attorneys among the top legal minds in the nation. As one of the country's most trusted rating services for lawyers and law firms, Best Lawyers utilizes a multi-phase, peer-review selection process to create its annual listings, which are published worldwide. Selection to The Best Lawyers in America, and recognition for its highest "Lawyer of the Year" honor, is a distinction held by very few practicing attorneys nationwide.

Kinnard Clayton & Beveridge is a Nashville based Civil Trial Practice with a reputation of record results and multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements in complex serious injury and medical malpractice cases. Backed by over a century of collective experience, the firm's earned widespread respect in the legal community, and has helped clients secure justice in complex claims across Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, and other states. Visit www.kinnardclaytonandbeveridge.com to learn more.

SOURCE Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge

Related Links

https://www.kinnardclaytonandbeveridge.com

