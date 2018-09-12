Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge Attorneys Selected to the List of the Best Lawyers in America 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge, our attorneys have dedicated their careers to fighting for the rights of injured people across the nation. Through our efforts, we have secured numerous record-setting verdicts and settlements and helped our clients move past what is often the most devastating point in their lives. These successes in the courtroom and at negotiation tables are what we are most proud of, but receiving national recognition for our efforts is still no small thing.

Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge is exited to announce that four of our attorneys, Randall Kinnard, Daniel Clayton, Mark Beveridge, and Mary Ellen Morris have all been selected to the 2019 list of The Best Lawyers in America. Randall has been listed as one of the Best Lawyers in America since 1993, Daniel has been listed as one of the Best Lawyers in America since 2010, Mark has been listed as one of the Best Lawyers in America since 2011, and Mary Ellen has been listed as one of the Best Lawyers in America since 2017.

Randall was also named the 2019 Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs 'Lawyer of the Year', the second time he has been named the 'Lawyer of the Year' – he also received the award in 2013 for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.

Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge is a personal injury firm that represents clients wherever we are needed. Our attorneys are dedicated to providing the elite legal representation our clients have come to expect. We are here to help. To contact Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge, call us at (615) 933-2893, or visit our website at http://www.kinnardclaytonandbeveridge.com/.

