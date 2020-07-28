Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge Partners Named to Nashville Business Journal's 2020 "Best of the Bar"

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge is a Personal Injury and Civil Trial Law Firm that's earned national recognition and a regional reputation for success. Recently, the firm's three Partners – Randall Kinnard, Daniel Clayton, and Mark Beveridge – were named among the 2020 "Best of the Bar" by the Nashville Business Journal.

NBJ's "Best of the Bar" is an annual listing that profiles the most talented and respected legal professionals in Middle Tennessee. To earn inclusion, attorneys who practice in the 10-county Nashville area (which includes Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson Counties) are subjected to a three-tier selection process consisting of:

Nominations from the public;

Eligibility evaluations by an internal committee; and

Private voting by fellow nominees.

Because it's based on input from the public and industry peers, the "Best of the Bar" has become a trusted resource for Tennessee residents looking for attorneys who've secured notable accomplishments for their clients, as well as the respect and esteem of their colleagues.

Which is precisely what Partners Kinnard, Clayton, and Beveridge have been doing for decades. As their results and recognition show, the firm's leadership has been instrumental in the recovery of millions in compensation for clients – many of whom suffered life-altering losses due to the negligent and wrongful acts of others.

Randall L. Kinnard : Randall Kinnard is a dual-board Certified Medical Malpractice Lawyer and Civil Trial Specialist with over 30 years' experience in law. A decorated military veteran, Kinnard and his team have secured record-setting results, including the largest medical malpractice verdict for a single person in Tennessee state history ( $22M ), and a $55M verdict for sportscaster Erin Andrews in a high-profile lawsuit against a hotel and stalker. In addition to being named to "Best of the Bar" in 2019, Kinnard received the 2020 Pursuit of Justice Award from the ABA's Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section (TIPS), which honors a lawyer or judge who's excelled in ensuring access to justice. He's been named to The Best Lawyers in America, Super Lawyers , and numerous other top-attorney lists, and is a member of the Inner Circle of Advocates , an invite-only organization reserved for the top 100 plaintiffs' trial lawyers in the U.S.

Daniel L. Clayton: A Certified Civil Trial Specialist by the NBLS and a Board-Certified Medical Malpractice Specialist, Daniel Clayton is known for his extensive legal knowledge, and his compassionate approach to helping clients navigate complex claims involving medical negligence, birth injuries, and serious accidents. Over the years, Clayton has secured many million and multi-million dollar results, including a $22M verdict with KCB Partner Randall Kinnard – the largest medical malpractice verdict for a single person in Tennessee history. Clayton has lectured on legal topics across Tennessee , Florida , and Georgia , and has been named among The Best Lawyers in America , Super Lawyers , and The National Trial Lawyers' Top 100. In 2020, he was named Nashville "Lawyer of the Year" in Medical Malpractice Law.

Mark S. Beveridge: A former prosecutor who worked his way from an Assistant District Attorney General in the Davidson County District Attorney's office to Team Leader and Chief Prosecutor in one of Nashville's criminal courts, Mark Beveridge has cultivated a successful career in private practice, most of which has been spent with KCB Partners Randall Kinnard and Daniel Clayton . As a Plaintiffs' Attorney, Beveridge has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America, Super Lawyers, and Best Lawyers' Nashville "Lawyer of the Year" for his work in Product Liability, Personal Injury, and Medical Malpractice Law. Beveridge also serves as a Judge for the Belle Meade City Court.

Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge is a Nashville based Civil Trial Firm that's recovered hundreds of millions in compensation for clients in complex claims involving serious injuries, wrongful death, product liability, medical malpractice, and insurance disputes. In addition to advocating for clients, the firm is actively involved in supporting various organizations and initiatives that make a difference in local communities. More information can be found at www.kinnardclaytonandbeveridge.com.

