Kintor Pharma Collaborates with Etana to Commercialize Proxalutamide for Treatment of COVID-19 in Indonesia

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited ("Kintor Pharma", HKEX:9939), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics, today announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with PT Etana Biotechnologies Indonesia, on the commercialization of proxalutamide for the treatment of COVID-19 in Indonesia.

Pursuant to the Licensing Agreement, Kintor Pharma will receive from Etana upfront and milestone payments, in addition to the economic benefit relating to the sales from the launch of proxalutamide in Indonesia, which is in line with the industry practice.

Dr. Youzhi Tong, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Kintor Pharma, commented, "We are excited to establish a strategic collaboration with Etana. Recently, the highly contagious Delta strain of COVID-19 variant has been reported in many countries around the world, including Indonesia. In collaboration with Etana, we believe that proxalutamide will serve as an important tool in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia."

Mr. Nathan Tirtana, Co-founder and CEO of Etana, commented, "We felt the collaboration with Kintor Pharma is very important to fight against the pandemic of COVID-19. We hope the collaboration will help the governments to give a better treatment for COVID-19 patients in Indonesia as proxalutamide has demonstrated impressive clinical efficacy and safety in other countries clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19 infection."

About Proxalutamide

Proxalutamide is a new-generation androgen receptor (AR) antagonist regulates the expression of TMPRSS2 and ACE2 developed by Kintor Pharma. Targeting AR-ACE2/TMPRSS2 signal axis by proxalutamide could significantly inhibit the entry of the virus into host cells by transcriptionally down-regulating the expression of TMRPSS2 and ACE2. Kintor Pharma is now conducting two registered phase III multi-regional clinical trials (MRCT) of proxalutamide for the treatment of COVID-19 outpatients, and one phase III MRCT for COVID-19 inpatients in countries and regions including the United States, South America (including Brazil), the European Union, and Asia. Proxalutamide has been granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) in Paraguay in July 2021.

About Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited

Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited is developing and commercializing a robust pipeline of innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics for androgen-receptor-related disease areas with unmet medical needs, including COVID-19, prostate, breast and liver cancer, alopecia and acne. For more information, visit www.kintor.com.cn.

About PT Etana Biotechnologies Indonesia

Founded in 2014, Etana Biotechnologies is an Indonesia-based biotechnology company with dedicated focus on the manufacturing and commercialization of biologics in the oncology space for the Southeast Asian market. The company is currently commercializing EPO in Indonesia for the treatment of anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was co-founded by Nathan Tirtana, an expert in the healthcare industry, and a major Southeast Asian pharmaceutical partner.

For more information, visit: www.id.etanabiotech.com

SOURCE Kintor Pharmaceuticals

Related Links

www.kintor.com.cn

