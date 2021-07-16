Kintor Pharmaceutical Receives Emergency Use Authorization for Proxalutamide for the Treatment of COVID-19 in Paraguay

SUZHOU, China, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited (HKEX:9939), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics, today announced that Paraguay's Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare (MSPBS) has granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) for proxalutamide to treat hospitalized patients with COVID-19 infections at the MSPBS hospitals.

The first hospital to use proxalutamide under the EUA, Hospital Barrio Obrero, part of Paraguay's MSPBS network, has reported promising initial results. Of the first 25 COVID-19 inpatients treated with Proxaluatmide, only 1 patient (4%) died. Such mortality rate was lower than the usual mortality rate of COVID-19 inpatients in Paraguay. In addition, proxalutamide has demonstrated potential benefits in 7 of the patients who initially required high flow oxygen.

Dr. Youzhi Tong, the founder, Chairman, and CEO of Kintor Pharmaceutical, commented, "We are delighted to see that proxalutamide is saving lives in Paraguay following the EUA from the MSPBS. We are actively exploring additional EUAs of proxalutamide in other countries and regions to help COVID-19 patients around the world."

About Proxalutamide (GT-0918)

Proxalutamide is a nonsteroidal antiandrogen — specifically, a selective high-affinity silent antagonist of the androgen receptor — under development for the potential treatment of COVID-19, prostate cancer, and breast cancer. Kintor Pharmaceutical received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration(FDA) and the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) to conduct phase III clinical trials with proxalutamide in patients with COVID-19. The company is now conducting two registered phase III multi-regional clinical trials (MRCT) of proxalutamide for the treatment of COVID-19 outpatients, and one phase III MRCT for COVID-19 inpatients in countries and regions including the United States, South America (including Brazil), the European Union, and Asia.

About Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited

Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited is developing and commercializing a robust pipeline of innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics for androgen-receptor-related disease areas with unmet medical needs, including COVID-19, prostate, breast and liver cancer, alopecia and acne. For more information, visit www.kintor.com.cn.

