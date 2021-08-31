Kintsugi Hair™ Announces KeraNew, A Revolutionary Hair Nourishing Supplement

"Beautiful hair, just like glowing skin, is an inside job. That's why we created this innovative formula to help support your body with the necessary nutrients to promote a full head of shiny, silky hair," says plastic surgeon and Kintsugi co-founder, Dr. John Layke.

Using premium ingredients to help achieve the most dramatic results, KeraNew hair supplement features burdock root, hydrolyzed collagen, DFK-GLOW (a patented keratin), horsetail powder, and hyaluronic acid. A formula that utilizes the best of nature and science, Kintsugi Hair KeraNew helps 'silkify' hair for a soft, luxurious quality, promotes the appearance of thicker hair and aids to protect against damage from harsh weather or heat styling.†*

Here's what users are saying about KeraNew's effectiveness:

89% of KeraNew users saw a big difference in the appearance of their hair within the first 4 weeks *

saw a big difference in the appearance of their hair within the first * Within 8 weeks, 94% of KeraNew users were reporting tangible, real-life results like visibly thick-looking hair and more body*

Key ingredients in Kintsugi Hair KeraNew†:

DFK-GLOW†*

Abundant in keratin — the protein your hair is made of — this complex works WITH your body's natural chemistry to help fight the look of breaking and splitting. This can help your hair appear dramatically fuller and shinier.

Hydrolyzed Collagen

This protein helps give your hair its structure. Think of it as internal "armor" for your hair. It works fast to help envelope your strands for a smoother, healthier look you'll love.

Burdock Root†*

This natural extract is high in the "hair antioxidants," quercetin and luteolin. These two powerhouse ingredients help combat harmful free radicals and environmental toxins while encouraging healthy circulation in your scalp. And when your scalp gets the protection and nourishment it needs, don't be surprised if your hair looks better than ever.

Horsetail Powder†*

This powerful plant compound is rich in silica and other hair fortifying minerals. It helps support healthy, balanced hormones to help the appearance of thinning hair. This way you can enjoy that visibly fuller "years younger" effect.

Hyaluronic Acid†*

A "gold standard" in premium skincare. This natural hydrator helps lubricate the connective tissues in your skin. That means, it can help flood your scalp with essential moisture, creating the optimal conditions for full, healthy-looking hair.

Kintsugi's money-back guarantee

All Kintsugi solutions are backed by our 90-Day Money-Back Guarantee. If for any reason you're not stunned by your incredible results, we'll gladly refund the entire purchase price. We're willing to make this promise because we're confident our solutions will give you the powerful, dramatic results you deserve.

Retail: $78.00 for a 1-month supply.

ABOUT KINTSUGI HAIR

Named after the ancient Japanese art of mending broken pottery with gold, Kintsugi Hair was born out of the idea that repairing and renewing hair — rather than simply masking its flaws — can yield stunning results. Founded by Beverly Hills salon owner Paul Lindsay and plastic surgeons Drs John Layke and Payman Danielpour, Kintsugi Hair offers solutions that outperform "traditional" formulas in every regard and set a new standard in premium hair care. Kintsugi's mission is to provide women and men with luxurious, scientifically-supported solutions that help strengthen and beautify hair from root to tip. Made with only high-quality ingredients, our proprietary formulas redefine luxury by combining science and glamour: They can give you the elevated experience of a high-end salon, while helping provide meaningful, lasting improvements to the look and feel of your hair. Bestsellers include Kintsugi Amplifying Glaze Volumizing Treatment Serum and Kintsugi Moisture Bond Conditioning Spray. For more information, visit www.kintsugihair.com or @kintsugihair on Instagram.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media contact:

Zac Stein

[email protected]

SOURCE Kintsugi Hair

Related Links

https://kintsugihair.com

