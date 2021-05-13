Kiosk Association Panelist for US Access Board Open Meeting on SSTMs in Point-of-Sale and in Ticketing
May 13, 2021, 17:06 ET
DENVER, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Access Board will host panel discussions on self-service transaction machines (SSTMs), including point-of-sales machines & ticket kiosks, at its next virtual Board meeting on May 19 from 1:00 – 3:15 (ET). The Association is participating as a panelist. One panel is representatives from advocacy organizations who will discuss usability issues and accessibility barriers. Another panel will address efforts by research and industry to improve access to SSTMs. The public is welcome to attend this event. Registration is not required.
Here is the agenda.
- Welcome, Sachin Pavithran, Executive Director
- 1:00 – 2:00 Panel Discussion on Usability Issues
- Mark Hill, Deaf and Hard of Hearing Consumer Advocacy Network
- Donald D. Overton, Jr., Blinded Veterans Association
- Clayton Lewis, Coleman Institute for Cognitive Disabilities
- Dave Pierson, United Spinal Association
- 2:00 – 2:10 Overview of Existing ADA & Section 508 Standards, Bruce Bailey
- 2:10 – 3:15 Panel Discussion on SSTM Accessibility
- Craig Keefner, Kiosk Manufacturer Association
- Dr. Gregg Vanderheiden and Bern Jordan, The Trace Center
- Phil Day, NCR
- Laura Boniello Miller, Vispero
More Events
We are a sponsor for CREATE, hosted by Nations Restaurant News. Scott Deviney, CEO, Chicken Salad Chick is our session. Thanks to Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. and Panasonic. The CREATE event has a physical show in Denver October 4-6 at the Sheraton Downtown. We have a free VIP pass to give away. Contact any of our Gold sponsors: Olea, KioWare, Pyramid Computer, Frank Mayer, Nanonation, KIOSK Information Systems, KioskGroup, Vispero, Zebra, AUO, 22Miles, Panasonic Restaurant Solutions and LG Electronics Business Solutions.
Two more events for KMA - the National Restaurant Association Show-To-Go (see preview) and also the NRF Retail Converge event June 21-25.
Additional Regulatory Focus -- New content on payment methods and biometric options emerging. TurnKey payment solutions for any Point of Sale (BNPL, txt, QR, Facial). Bonus content is PCI DSS training course 101 (31 pages) for workforce & IT.
Notable News
- Olea Expands Healthcare, Telehealth and Telecare Market Solutions
- How Much Does A Kiosk Cost?
- TurnKey Payment Solutions for any Point of Sale (BNPL, txt, QR, Facial)
- Marijuana Kiosk Dispensary Virtual 3D Tour
- PVC Card Printer Solutions – ID Card Printing
- Self-Service Transaction Machine Forum
- KIOSK Recognized by CSG for Digital Transformation Award
- Smart Lockers and GRUBBRR
- Remote Terminal and Content Management Software
CAKCEK makes note of our lineup of subverticals we cover:
- Digital Signage Blog —interactive digital displays
- Menu Board — digital menus, indoor and outdoor. Panasonic, Keyser, Peerless and LG contribute .
- i-Telehealth — remote health monitoring and treatment
- Touch Screens — touchscreen technology. LED Fine Pitch Displays
- PatientKiosk — patient registration kiosks like Epic Welcome Kiosk
- Digital Business — browser lockdown, commercial grade tablets & All-In-One computers
- Automated Retail — retail automation innovations
- Thin Client Computing — Chromebooks, Zero Clients and standard Thin Client
- Point Of Sale RFPs — website for RFPs issued for POS
- Smart City Design — e.g renovating downtowns for pedestrian access long term
For more information contact Craig Keefner, 720-324-1837 or [email protected]
Visit kiosk industry, KMA.global, Retail Automation, Digital Business and Thinclient for more information.
SOURCE Kiosk Manufacturer Association
