Kiosk Association Panelist for US Access Board Open Meeting on SSTMs in Point-of-Sale and in Ticketing

DENVER, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Access Board will host panel discussions on self-service transaction machines (SSTMs), including point-of-sales machines & ticket kiosks, at its next virtual Board meeting on May 19 from 1:00 – 3:15 (ET). The Association is participating as a panelist. One panel is representatives from advocacy organizations who will discuss usability issues and accessibility barriers. Another panel will address efforts by research and industry to improve access to SSTMs. The public is welcome to attend this event. Registration is not required.

Here is the agenda.

Welcome, Sachin Pavithran , Executive Director

, Executive Director 1:00 – 2:00 Panel Discussion on Usability Issues

Mark Hill , Deaf and Hard of Hearing Consumer Advocacy Network

, Deaf and Hard of Hearing Consumer Advocacy Network

Donald D. Overton, Jr. , Blinded Veterans Association

, Blinded Veterans Association

Clayton Lewis , Coleman Institute for Cognitive Disabilities

, Coleman Institute for Cognitive Disabilities

Dave Pierson , United Spinal Association

2:00 – 2:10 Overview of Existing ADA & Section 508 Standards, Bruce Bailey

2:10 – 3:15 Panel Discussion on SSTM Accessibility

Craig Keefner , Kiosk Manufacturer Association

, Kiosk Manufacturer Association

Dr. Gregg Vanderheiden and Bern Jordan, The Trace Center

and Bern Jordan, The Trace Center

Phil Day , NCR

, NCR

Laura Boniello Miller , Vispero

