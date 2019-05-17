Kip James, TTEC Chief Information Security Officer, Named Trailblazing CISO of the Year

DENVER, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, today announced that Kip James, the company's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), has recently been recognized by Cyber Defense magazine as the 2019 Trailblazing CISO of the Year.

Cyber Defense has hosted the awards program honoring InfoSec innovators for the past seven years. This is the third time that James has been recognized by the organization, having also received CISO of the Year, Editor's Choice, as part of the magazine's US InfoSec Awards program in April 2018 and the CISO of the Year award during its Global Awards program in October 2018. James's work was recognized by a panel of program judges who are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals.

"I appreciate this recognition from Cyber Defense magazine and look forward to continuing to innovate in the field of cyber security," said James. "I look forward to continuing to lead TTEC's commitment to exceeding complex security and compliance requirements and stringent reliability standards that include technical and process elements such as HITRUST, HIPAA, NIST, ISO and COBIT."

Under the leadership of James, TTEC has completed rigorous processes including in-depth reviews and audits of TTEC policies, procedures and practices from implementation and training through security requirements confirmation to attain HITRUST certification for the company's application of the NICE platform and supporting infrastructure, as well as FedRAMP Ready Status Moderate level for its Humanify Enterprise – Government solution.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places TTEC in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. Due to TTEC's strong demand for secure cloud-based products with existing and potential clients, TTEC was prioritized to work with the Joint Authorization Board (JAB) toward a P-ATO via FedRAMP Connect.

Prior to his work with TTEC, James served as CISO at organizations including Treasure Data, ServiceSource, GeoEye and United Launch Alliance. Preceding his cyber security work in the private sector, he honorably served the United States Marine Corps for 20 years.

For more information about James and his perspectives on cyber security in customer experience, check out our new blog Data Security Matters.

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 49,300 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

Investor Contact

Paul Miller +1.303.397.8641 Media Contact Olivia Griner +1.303.397.8999 Address 9197 South Peoria Street Englewood, CO 80112 Contact ttec.com +1.800.835.3832

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ttec.com

