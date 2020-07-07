KipuHealth's Technology Empowers Trabuco Canyon's The Teen Project to Help More At-Risk Youth

CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-profit treatment facilities are struggling with severe financial constraints that can often prevent them from acquiring the latest and most efficient technologies. At a time when victims of substance use disorder need the most help, KipuHealth's Community Partner Grant Program is here to help treatment centers get the technology they need to take their patients to a path of recovery.

Kipu Health is an electronic medical records (EMR) provider based in Coral Gables, Florida that focuses specifically on substance use disorder, eating disorders and behavioral health treatment and has committed to support centers serving the youngest, most vulnerable victims of substance use disorder.

In August 2019, Kipu granted $150,000 to The Teen Project of Trabuco Canyon, CA, a recovery center that provides free drug treatment and transitional housing to young women between the ages of ages 15 and 25 thanks to the support of local organizations as well as donors including Kipu. As a result, in less than one year, The Teen Project has dramatically increased the number of young women served.

"Prior to implementing the KipuEMR, it would take us three hours to enroll new patients, and now thanks to its efficient and configurable workflow, we're able to complete that same intake in just 60 minutes," said Lauri Burns, Executive Director of The Teen Project. "In the last seven months, our admissions have more than quadrupled, and every day we are seeing more and more patients." The KipuEMR has allowed for The Teen Project's clinical notes to be precise and thorough, to the point that their records have exceeded the expectations of officials during county and state audits, resulting in higher reimbursement rates.

Through Kipu's exclusive Golden Thread ® charting system, clinicians can create comprehensive treatment plans and accurate diagnoses. "One of the most revolutionary aspects of using Kipu is the ability to communicate with our medical providers," said Burns. "Our Medical Director can adjust orders within seconds, freeing his valuable time to spend with our patients, who have been through the foster system or sex trafficked and need individual time with their doctor."

"We feel honored and privledged that The Teen Project is part of our family," said Jeffrey Fiorentino, CEO of Kipu Health. "Watching them grow, and helping more young women in need thanks to our powerful and efficient EMR is exactly why we brought them into our Community Partner Grant Program. Their passion and determination to save lives is palpable and we know they will help thousands more."

Founded in 2007 by Lauri Burns, The Teen Project is a nonprofit located in Trabuco Canyon, CA serving at-risk, homeless and sex trafficked young women ages 15-25, many from foster care. The center offers free treatment and transitional housing for patients and focuses on sobriety, education and mentoring. Since its inception, The Teen Project has helped over 1300 young women.

