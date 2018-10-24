KIRCO & KIRCO MANIX Announce Completion of Oerlikon Manufacturing and R&D Facility

TROY, Mich., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KIRCO & KIRCO MANIX announce the completion of the new state-of-the-art manufacturing and R&D facility for Oerlikon at 41144 Concept Drive in Plymouth Township, Mich. The 80,000 square foot building will house approximately 70 employees and represents over $50 million of new investment into the community.

"We are pleased to have teamed up with Oerlikon on this complex build-to-suit project," said Adam D. Manix, director of Business Development for KIRCO MANIX. "The successful completion is a testament to our entire team and great working relationship with Oerlikon. It was a fun and exciting project to be apart of."

The new facility will strengthen Oerlikon's position in the additive manufacturing, 3-D printing and high-end surface coating markets. They will be producing advanced titanium alloys and high-end thermal spray powders which will then be packaged and shipped to automotive, aerospace, agricultural and medical customers around the world. The high-tech lab area will allow for the research and development of titanium and other alloys such as nickel, copper, iron and cobalt.

About Oerlikon

Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) engineers materials, equipment and surfaces and provides expert services to enable customers to have high-performance products and systems with extended lifespans. Drawing on its key technological competencies and strong financial foundation, the Group is sustaining mid-term growth by executing three strategic drivers: addressing attractive growth markets, securing structural growth, and expanding through targeted M&A. A leading global technology and engineering Group, Oerlikon operates its business in three Segments (Surface Solutions, Manmade Fibers and Drive Systems) and has a global footprint of around 15,000 employees at 186 locations in 37 countries. In 2017, Oerlikon generated CHF 2.8 billion in sales and invested CHF 107 million in R&D.

About KIRCO

KIRCO is an award-winning commercial real estate development, construction (KIRCO MANIX) and property management organization. Having planned and developed over 30 million square feet, KIRCO is a major developer of build-to-suit own or lease properties coast to coast. Because of KIRCO's vertical integration, with development, construction, and property management under one roof, all facets work seamlessly as one extraordinary unit to bring out the best in every project. Founded in 1974, KIRCO is third-generation family owned and operated, and has expertise in the corporate services (office, industrial, R&D), retail, senior living and healthcare sectors. KIRCO is headquartered in Troy, Mich. with a presence in Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Florida. For more information, please visit www.kirco.com.

About KIRCO MANIX

KIRCO MANIX provides construction management services in office, light and heavy manufacturing, distribution, retail, healthcare and community market sectors. The company has operated throughout the region since 1929 and combines the experience of two well-established construction firms, Campbell / Manix and KIRCO Construction. With total construction volume exceeding $3 billion, KIRCO MANIX offers customers a unique, full-service approach by managing the design, engineering and construction phase through the eyes of an owner. For more information, please visit www.kircomanix.com or call 248.354.5100.

