KIRCO MANIX Completes Third BJ's Wholesale Location in Chesterfield, Michigan

TROY, Mich., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The third BJ's Wholesale Club – a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States – constructed by KIRCO MANIX recently opened in Chesterfield, Michigan. Previously, KIRCO MANIX constructed clubs in Madison Heights and Taylor, as part of the BJ's expansion into the area.

"We are pleased to have once again partnered with BJ's Wholesale Club to construct its third location in the Michigan market," said Adam D. Manix, director of Corporate Real Estate for KIRCO MANIX. "While this particular location brought a significant amount of site work, we are glad that it is set to bring an unmatched shopping experience, as well as new jobs, to the area."

BJ's in Chesterfield – which has implemented operational protocols to help promote a healthy and safe environment for members and team members – is located at 45101 Town Center Blvd., off M59, just east of I-94. It will feature BJ's Gas® onsite, as well as a snack shop where members can enjoy a variety of food items as they shop the club with their families.

Local shoppers interested in learning more about BJ's Wholesale Club and signing up for membership can visit BJs.com/Chesterfield .

About KIRCO MANIX

KIRCO MANIX provides construction services in office, manufacturing, distribution, retail, healthcare and senior living market sectors. The company has operated throughout the region since 1929 and combines the experience of two well-established construction firms, Campbell / Manix and KIRCO Construction. KIRCO MANIX offers customers a unique, full-service approach by managing the design, engineering and construction phase through the eyes of an owner. For more information, please visit www.kircomanix.com or call 248.354.5100.

