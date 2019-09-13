KIRCO MANIX to Construct Third BJ's Wholesale Club in Chesterfield, Mich.

TROY, Mich., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KIRCO MANIX announced today that it has been selected by BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. – an East Coast-based wholesale club operating 217 clubs and 141 gas stations in 16 states – to construct its third Michigan club and gas station in Chesterfield. Previously, the company constructed clubs and gas stations in Madison Heights and Taylor, as part of the company's expansion into the area earlier this year.

"We are pleased that BJ's Wholesale Club has selected our company to construct its third location in the Michigan market," said Adam D. Manix, director of Corporate Real Estate for KIRCO MANIX. "As with the first two locations, we will be teaming up with the company to bring its unmatched shopping experience, as well as new jobs, to our area."

The 100,000-square-foot club and gas station to be constructed at I-94 and M-59 will feature: a wide assortment of produce, meat, dairy and bakery items; household essentials like paper goods, cleaning supplies and items for pets; and the latest in technology and apparel. Additionally, BJ's offers digital coupons, same-day grocery delivery, online ordering and in-club pick up. The expansion is expected to bring 140 new jobs to the area.

BJ's Chesterfield location is expected to open in 2020.

About KIRCO MANIX

KIRCO MANIX provides construction management services in office & headquarters, advanced and heavy manufacturing, lab/R&D, distribution, healthcare & senior living, and specialty market sectors. The company has operated throughout the region since 1929 and combines the experience of two well-established construction firms, Campbell / Manix and KIRCO Construction. With total construction volume exceeding $4 billion, KIRCO MANIX offers customers a unique, full-service approach by managing the design, engineering and construction phase through the eyes of an owner. For more information, please visit www.kircomanix.com or call 248.354.5100.

