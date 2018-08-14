Kirkland's Reopens Brentwood Store With All-New Design

Guests can try their hand at design with the new Creation Station at the center of the store. The space provides a blank canvas where shoppers can bring items from around the store to see how they work together before deciding to buy.

In addition to the new shopping experience, the store's overall interior look is completely refreshed, with an open ceiling, exposed white brick and concrete-finish flooring. Updated white oak fixtures featuring metal accents display merchandise throughout the store.

"From the finishes to the floor plan, we made every decision for this redesign with the goal of creating the very best in-store experience for our Kirkland's shoppers," said acting CEO Mike Cairnes. "The Brentwood location is in our backyard and often serves as our test lab, so we're using this store as a prototype, gathering feedback from our local shoppers to redefine the future of the Kirkland's retail experience nationwide."

The Brentwood Kirkland's is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sundays, 12 -6 p.m. For more information, please visit www.kirklands.com.

About Kirkland's



Based in Brentwood, Tennessee, and founded in 1966 by Carl Kirkland, Kirkland's (NASDAQ : KIRK ) is a leading retailer of home decor accents and gifts, with more than 400 stores in 37 states. With a wide selection of unique indoor and outdoor furniture, rugs, mirrors, lighting, wall art, home and garden accessories, seasonal items and gifts, Kirkland's allows customers to create inspiring living spaces at affordable prices. More information is available at www.kirklands.com and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @kirklands. For ideas and inspiration, go to Pinterest @kirklandshome.

MEDIA CONTACT:



Curry Heard



curry@spmcommunications.com



817-329-3257

SOURCE Kirkland’s

Related Links

http://www.kirklands.com

