Kirkland's Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2018 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) today reported financial results for the 13-week and 52-week periods ended February 2, 2019.

Net sales for the 13 weeks ended February 2, 2019 decreased 3.8% to $216.1 million compared to $224.6 million for the 14 weeks ended February 3, 2018. The extra week in fiscal 2017 was responsible for approximately $10.0 million of net sales during the fourth quarter. Kirkland's opened three stores and closed seven during the period, bringing the total number of stores to 428 at year end. On a 13-week comparison, comparable store sales, including e-commerce sales, decreased 3.3% compared to an increase of 2.0% in the prior-year quarter. Negative store traffic was partially offset by an improvement in conversion. E-commerce sales were driven by gains in traffic.

Net income for the 13 weeks ended February 2, 2019 was $14.2 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.9 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the 14 weeks ended February 3, 2018. Gross profit declined from 35.2% to 34.4% of sales, primarily driven by deleverage of central distribution and store occupancy costs and a decline in merchandise margin. Total operating expenses, excluding depreciation, declined from 25.0% to 24.7% of sales due to overall cost controls.

Net sales for the 52 weeks ended February 2, 2019 increased 2.0% to $647.1 million compared to $634.1 million for the 53 weeks ended February 3, 2018. On a 52-week comparison, comparable store sales, including e-commerce sales, decreased 1.3% compared to an increase of 0.3% in the prior-year period. Kirkland's opened 25 stores and closed 15 during the 52-week period ended February 2, 2019.

Net income for the 52 weeks ended February 2, 2019 was $3.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the 53 weeks ended February 3, 2018. Adjusted earnings, excluding severance and other charges associated with the Company's Chief Executive Officer transition, for the 52 weeks ended February 2, 2019 was $5.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share. Gross profit declined from 32.7% to 31.4% of sales with merchandise margin remaining relatively flat year over year. Product margin improved over the prior-year period, which when combined with the improved vendor compliance initiative, offset increases in inbound freight. The largest impact on gross profit continues to be driven by the fixed components of store occupancy and central distribution costs due to brick and mortar deleverage. Total operating expenses, excluding depreciation, declined from 30.2% to 29.5% of sales due to overall cost controls.

"Since coming on board, I've spent time visiting stores, meeting Kirkland's employees and customers, and doing some deep dives with a particular focus on merchandising, product design and branding," said Woody Woodward. "What is clear to me is that Kirkland's has a strong value proposition that resonates with our shopper, and we have a robust operational focus that's driving improvement in key areas of the business."

"While we made progress in key operational areas in 2018, we are disappointed with our overall performance and believe we need to accelerate the pace of change within the organization," continued Mr. Woodward. "We are taking meaningful steps to further transform the business to address ongoing changes in home décor retailing."

"Our plan for 2019 includes aggressive steps to fast-track our transition by building on our 2018 work and adding strategic initiatives to address traffic and enhance the customer experience."

Kirkland's key strategic initiatives for 2019 include:

Advancing new product categories that broaden our reach;

Accelerating direct sourcing to lower the cost of goods;

Optimizing the supply chain to alleviate cost pressures and moderate freight headwinds;

Leveraging analytics to sharpen pricing and promotional strategies; and

Improving omni-channel customer growth and profitability.

"Much of this work has begun and some of it should bear fruit in the second half of 2019," continued Mr. Woodward. "We believe our plan will drive long-term growth as we reinforce Kirkland's as a source for affordable home décor design ideas. We have a strong customer proposition and a healthy balance sheet to support our strategy, and we're optimistic about our prospects to improve performance and create long-term value for shareholders."

Fiscal 2019 Outlook

Kirkland's is introducing its outlook for fiscal 2019 as follows:

Sales: The Company expects total sales for fiscal 2019 to be flat to up 2% compared to fiscal 2018. This level of sales performance implies no net new stores and a same store sales increase in the range of flat to 1%, driven by growth in e-commerce through kirklands.com. The Company expects continued brick and mortar traffic and core assortment challenges to result in a decrease in year over year sales in the first half of the year. The Company expects sales growth in the second half of the year as new assortment initiatives are implemented.



Earnings: The Company expects fiscal 2019 diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.15 to $0.30. The full year earnings projection assumes a tax rate of approximately 25% compared to a rate of 35% in fiscal 2018.



Capital Expenditures: The Company expects capital expenditures in the range of $21 to $23 million, driven primarily by investments in omni-channel and supply chain capabilities, compared to approximately $29 million in fiscal 2018.

This performance outlook is based on current information as of March 15, 2019. The information on which this outlook is based is subject to change, and investors are cautioned that the Company may update its full-year business outlook or any portion thereof at any time for any reason.

Investor Conference Call and Web Simulcast

About Kirkland's, Inc.

Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States, currently operating 428 stores in 37 states as well as an e-commerce enabled website, www.kirklands.com. The Company's stores present a broad selection of distinctive merchandise, including holiday décor, framed art, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks and outdoor living items. The Company's stores also offer an extensive assortment of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods as well as items carried throughout the year suitable for gift-giving. More information can be found at www.kirklands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to the finalization of the Company's quarterly financial and accounting procedures. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Kirkland's actual results to differ materially from forecasted results. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the competitive environment in the home décor industry in general and in Kirkland's specific market areas, inflation, fluctuations in cost and availability of products, interruptions in supply chain and distribution systems, including our e-commerce systems and channels, the ability to control employment and other operating costs, availability of suitable retail locations and other growth opportunities, disruptions in information technology systems including the potential for security breaches of Kirkland's or its customers' information, seasonal fluctuations in consumer spending, and economic conditions in general. Those and other risks are more fully described in Kirkland's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 3, 2018 and subsequent reports. Kirkland's disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

KIRKLAND'S, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)









13-Week Period Ended

14-Week Period Ended

February 2, 2019

February 3, 2018 Net sales $ 216,147

$ 224,614 Cost of sales 141,841

145,483 Gross profit 74,306

79,131 Operating expenses:





Compensation and benefits 32,782

36,339 Other operating expenses 20,615

19,798 Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales) 1,829

1,901 Total operating expenses 55,226

58,038 Operating income 19,080

21,093 Other income, net (305)

(211) Income before income taxes 19,385

21,304 Income tax expense 5,228

8,439 Net income $ 14,157

$ 12,865 Earnings per share:





Basic $ 0.96

$ 0.80 Diluted $ 0.95

$ 0.79 Shares used to calculate earnings per share:





Basic 14,760

15,991 Diluted 14,850

16,223

KIRKLAND'S, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)









52-Week Period Ended

53-Week Period Ended

February 2, 2019

February 3, 2018 Net sales $ 647,071

$ 634,117 Cost of sales 444,002

426,581 Gross profit 203,069

207,536 Operating expenses:





Compensation and benefits 116,272

116,895 Other operating expenses 74,682

74,299 Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales) 7,234

6,990 Total operating expenses 198,188

198,184 Operating income 4,881

9,352 Other income, net (930)

(464) Income before income taxes 5,811

9,816 Income tax expense 2,031

4,520 Net income $ 3,780

$ 5,296 Earnings per share:





Basic $ 0.24

$ 0.33 Diluted $ 0.24

$ 0.33 Shares used to calculate earnings per share:





Basic 15,445

15,973 Diluted 15,566

16,166

KIRKLAND'S, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)









February 2, 2019

February 3, 2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,946

$ 80,156 Inventories, net 84,434

81,255 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,561

15,988 Total current assets 157,941

177,399 Property and equipment, net 110,823

113,039 Deferred income taxes 1,703

2,216 Other assets 6,681

6,543 Total assets $ 277,148

$ 299,197







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 48,170

$ 53,125 Income taxes payable 701

4,943 Accrued expenses 37,665

38,872 Total current liabilities 86,536

96,940 Deferred rent 51,871

53,303 Other liabilities 7,941

8,193 Total liabilities 146,348

158,436 Net shareholders' equity 130,800

140,761 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 277,148

$ 299,197

KIRKLAND'S, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)









52-Week Period

Ended

53-Week Period

Ended

February 2, 2019

February 3, 2018 Net cash provided by (used in):





Operating activities $ 22,321

$ 45,125 Investing activities (28,775)

(28,424) Financing activities (15,756)

(482) Cash and cash equivalents:





Net (decrease) increase (22,210)

16,219 Beginning of the period 80,156

63,937 End of the period $ 57,946

$ 80,156

